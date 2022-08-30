Marijuana use surpassed cigarette consumption for the first time in history

switch title Mary Altaffer/AP

Now in the US, more people smoke marijuana than cigarettes. according to a Gallup poll.

Cigarette use has been on a downward trend in recent decades, with only 11% of Americans saying they smoked them in a July 5-26 survey, down from 45% in the mid-1950s.

16% of Americans say they smoke marijuana and 48% say they have tried it at some point in their lives. In 1969, only 4% of Americans reported smoking marijuana.

Attitudes towards both substances also changed dramatically.

In 2019, 83% of Americans said they found cigarettes “very harmful” to smokers, while 14% said they were “somewhat harmful”. In 2013, nine out of 10 adults said that smoking causes cancer, and 91% of smokers surveyed in 2015 said they would like to never start smoking.

“Cigarette smoking is clearly on the decline and is likely to become even more rare in the coming years,” said Gallup senior researcher Dr. Frank Newport. “This reflects both the public’s awareness of its negative effects and the ongoing efforts of government at all levels to reduce its use.”

Meanwhile, 53% of people said they believe marijuana has a positive effect on those who use it. in the July poll.

However, alcohol is the most popular substance and has remained unchanged for some time. 67% of Americans in the latest poll said they drink, up from 63% in 1939. About a third abstain from alcohol completely.