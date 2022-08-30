New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ethan Andrew started smoking marijuana during his sophomore year of high school in Colorado to help with his anxiety.

Like many teenagers, he said he thought it was “just weed” and saw no harm in smoking the popular drug, which contains THC, the active chemical found in marijuana, which produces a “high.”

His reason for using marijuana is smoking strong marijuana flower and concentrates, called dabs, which contain high levels of THC. Andrew said that he used to smoke every day from morning till night.

“I can’t think or sleep without it,” the 23-year-old told Fox News. “When you’re stoned, you think, ‘I’ll be fine. In the future, I’ll clean myself up.'”

However, it was too late. Two years after becoming an avid marijuana user, Ethan was just 18 when he developed marijuana-induced psychosis, a condition characterized by severe hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia.

“I had to quit my job because the voices in my head were so distracting,” says Ethan, whose worst symptom is confusing dreams with reality. “I woke up and said to my friends, ‘Yeah, remember when we had a party?’ And they don’t know what I’m talking about.”

A recent study review published by Lancet Psychiatry found that high-marijuana-strength products are associated with an increased risk of psychosis and addiction, known as marijuana use disorder (CUD).

“Several decades ago the content of THC was 2%-3%,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, told Fox News, adding that a product is considered high potency if it has more potency than marijuana. 10% THC.

“Now, the average content of THC in the United States is 14-16%,” she said. “There are [cannabis] Varieties with content approaching 30% THC.”

Today, manufacturers have found ways to add cannabis to vaping devices, edibles, and waxes that contain almost 100% pure THC.

“We’re seeing more young people with these types of episodes because the marijuana they’re consuming has high contents of THC, which puts them at the highest risk of triggering a psychotic episode and becoming addicted,” Dr. Volkow said. “It’s very widely available and a large percentage of them are smokers.”

Currently, 19 states and Washington, DC, have legalized recreational marijuana, while 37 states have approved medical use. Dr. Volko said marijuana use is not dangerous, especially on adolescent brain development.

“Marijuana use in youth alters the brain in ways that make it more susceptible to the rewarding and addictive effects of other drugs,” she said. “So, if you mess it up by smoking marijuana, you’re going to interfere with that process, which is very important because it ultimately reflects how our brains work.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-Ny., Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Cory Booker, along with the DNJ, recently introduced the Marijuana Governance and Opportunity Act aimed at legalizing marijuana. Establish a level and federal marijuana tax.

States that have legalized marijuana, including Massachusetts, Colorado and California, already benefit billions from state and local taxes, said Beau Whitney, one of the nation’s leading experts on the economics of marijuana, adding that only a federal tax would be emboldened. An illegal, dangerous market.

“Last year, just $25 billion worth of marijuana was sold legally for $75 to $80 [billion] sold in the illegal market,” Whitney said. “Price plays a key role in encouraging consumers to participate legally. If the price is too high, they will go back to the illegal market.”

After seeing firsthand how marijuana was affecting her son and husband, Aubrey Adams moved her family from Colorado — one of the first states to legalize it, which she described as “ground zero for the marijuana expansion movement” — to what is still Texas. Possession of any substance containing THC is illegal. She started Every Brain Matters, which supports and educates families on the harmful effects of marijuana.

“In the state of Colorado, the number one drug for suicide among 10- to 18-year-olds is marijuana,” she said. She said she believes families like hers have been “fed a bag of lies that marijuana is harmless.”

Adams continued, “THC is the perfect drug to hijack our children’s brains and lead to addiction and mental illness.”

It’s been five years since Ethan Andrew fully recovered from cannabis-induced psychosis.

“I was so paranoid, my brain was damaged, I had an MRI, and they found some damage to my white matter. I was too sick to even smoke weed again.”