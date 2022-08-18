New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become one of the biggest songs of the holiday season, but Carey wants to take it to the next level with her bid to officially trademark the term “Queen of Christmas.”

Carrey filed her trademark last March and the news was made public in July. According to an application filed with the US Trademark Office, the trademarked term covers a large range of goods such as lotions, fragrances, jewelry, mugs, clothes, food, jewelry and of course music.

Many singers have come forward showing their resistance to the trademark suit. Singer Elizabeth Chan has officially filed against Carey.

“Christmas came before any of us on earth, and hopefully later than any of us on earth.” Chan said to Variety. “That’s not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.”

“She’s trying to trademark it in every way imaginable—on clothing, alcohol products, masks, dog collars—it’s all over the map,” she said.

Singer Darlene Love also voiced her objection through a Facebook post.

“David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and at 81 I wouldn’t change a thing,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ve been in business for 52 years, earned and can still hit those notes! If Maria has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

Love sang “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” every year from 1986 to 2014 on the Letterman Show.

Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 and has been on the charts every year.