Mariah Careys Home of North Atlanta The theft happened in July while the superstar was on vacation across Italy and the United States.

The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed the July incident at Carey’s home to Fox News Digital, but did not immediately provide additional details about the incident.

The The “Obsessed” singer’s Instagram Carey posted photos of her working and relaxing in Sicily and Capri throughout July.

In a July 16 post, the superstar wrote, “Taking a pic before moisturizing my hair in Capri.”

Carey said “ciao” to Capri in a post from three weeks ago. Next week, the “Without You” singer She posted on Instagram that she will be “[o]Eastern for the week.”

According to Page Six, a trust in Carey’s name bought the $5.6 million, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs last year.

It remains unclear what was stolen from the brick building on July 27, the outlet first reported.

Sandy Springs police are investigating the incident.

