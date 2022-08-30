New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mariah Carey She said she was “locked away” in her first marriage to former Sony Music executive Tommy Mottola.

Carey, in a new interview, opened up about her breakup Married to Mottola And how it was “extremely difficult” for her.

The singer wrote “Butterfly” near the end of her marriage.

“‘Butterfly’ was a pivotal moment in my life,” Carey explained to Meghan Markle on an episode of his podcast, “Archetypes.”

“The ‘Butterfly’ album… you know, writing and producing and living in the studio and leaving the past life I had with my first ex-husband was hard.”

Carey has been open about her first marriage and has labeled Mottola “controlling” like a “father or warden” in previous interviews. On Markle’s podcast, she described how she felt “locked away.”

“My first marriage, I was, what’s the word, too much? I was kind of locked in, and I was given rules and had to stick to them,” she told Markle.

“Always Be My Baby” singer Storybook also revealed that she paid for half of the mansion where she lived with Mottola during their marriage. Mother insists on paying household expenses after growing up moving around due to relations.

“… We live with this boyfriend and that boyfriend and whoever and wherever. And they can always say get out of my house. I never wanted that for myself,” she told Markle. “I always wanted to be like, ‘You know what? I own this too,'”

“But people don’t see it that way,” she added. “They’re like the woman she’s holding. She’s this, she’s that. You know, it’s all about that because the mindset at the time was like, of course, he was doing everything, of course — how. But I was like, ‘Hi, I’m a songwriter. That’s what I do.’ ‘

Married to Carey Mottola from 1993 to 1998. Carey was 24 and Mottola was 43 at the time of their marriage. The former couple’s relationship began in 1991 when Mottola was head of Sony Music.

The “Obsessed” singer would marry Nick Cannon in 2008. The two were married until 2016 and share twins together.

Markle’s podcast aims to “investigate labels that try to hold women back,” according to an audio teaser released in March.

“I have conversations with women who are very aware of how these typecasts shape our stories,” she shared at the time. “And I talk to historians to understand how we got there in the first place.”

