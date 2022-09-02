New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mariah Carey made it even more clear What she meant when she called Meghan Markle a “diva.”

Carey recently appeared Markle’s podcast is “Archetypes.”

The second full episode of the podcast series was released on Tuesday.

“Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and diva Meghan Markle about ‘The Duality of Diva’. Yes! I called her a diva, in the most amazing, beautiful and empowering sense of the word!!!” Carrie wrote on Twitter.

Meghan Markle responds to Mariah Carey who says she gives 'diva moments sometimes': 'I'm starting to sweat'

Markle admitted she was caught off guard when Carey told her Duchess of Sussex “Gives us diva moments sometimes.”

“I think it’s important for people to remember that this personality can exist,” Markle began. “Yeah, the diva thing we can play with. I mean, it’s not something I connect with. But, it’s for you, it’s a big part of you…”

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” Carey replied.

“I will? What kind of diva moments will I give you?” Markle asked.

“Don’t even act like that – no, like,” Carey responded.

“Look, it’s the same thing, I just associate it differently,” Markle later said.

“I know, but let’s pretend you don’t – not so pretty and not the whole thing and often not pretty ensembles,” the singer said. “You don’t get, maybe get a lot of diva stuff. I don’t care. I’m like, ‘When I can, I’ll give you a diva.'”

Carrie said the Duchess of Sussex has “diva moments” apparently “chirping” Markle.

“You can’t see me, obviously, but I, I’m starting to sweat a little bit,” Markle told the crowd. “I started squirming in my chair in this silent rebellion. What nonsense must she have read or clicked to make her say that. I kept thinking, in that moment, is my girl crush dying quickly? Can’t she see me?”

Markle said Carrie was quick to explain her intentions, which put her at ease.

“She must have heard my nervous laugh, and you all heard it too,” Markle reflected. “And she immediately jumped in to make sure I was clear. When she said ‘diva,’ she was talking about the way I dressed, the pose, the dress, the ‘fabulousness.’ She meant ‘diva’ as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I took it ‘ I heard the word ‘diva’.”

