Maria Shriver She was spotted taking a step back from work in August in Santa Monica, California.

Shriver, 66, was casual for her outing in a white T-shirt and black yoga pants. The NBC News correspondent pulled her bangs back from her face.

Shriver is currently building a house in the area and stopped by the construction site to check on the progress.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver over the years

Shriver’s day out comes after she ends her month-long break from work. The former first lady of California announced her hiatus on Instagram weeks ago.

“A practice I started a few years ago is taking the month of August away from work- from writing my weekly column at @thesundaypaper and from my work at @nbcnews and @womensalzmovement. Now I’ve added @moshlife to my plate. I keep a lot of things on my plate, so back Declining allows me to think about what I’m doing and why,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “It allows me to look at everything on my plate and look for breathing space. It gives me a chance to reboot.”

Shriver encouraged others to take a break from work every now and then.

“I hope you find some time to reboot too,” the journalist wrote. “Our world needs your light, your presence, your joy and your fire. Our world needs people like you to help others like you. So take the time to reconnect with all that you are. Thank you. Your world. Our world thanks you. See you in September. !”

She added: “#closedforspiritualmaintenance.”

In addition to her journalism career, Shriver is best known for her work Previous marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two married in April 1986, but Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after reports that the actor had an affair with the family’s housekeeper.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2021. Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s property settlement kept the divorce from being finalized all these years.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s relationship fell apart in 1996 after the former California governor secretly fathered a child with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Schwarzenegger maintained a relationship with Joseph. The son he shared with Bena.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver also have children. The former couple share sons, Patrick and Christopher, as well as daughters Christina and Catherine.