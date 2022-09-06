New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Margaret Court, with her being considered one of the greatest tennis players in history A record 24 Grand Slam titles, She believes she has been ostracized from the tennis community and despite her admiration for greats like Serena Williams, the same respect is often not returned.

In rare Interview with The Telegraph, The 80-year-old Australian tennis star defended her achievements after Williams’ third-round exit from her last US Open.

“Serena, I admire her as a player,” Court told the outlet. “But I don’t think she ever admired me.”

US Open 2022: Serena Williams crashes out in third round, ending illustrious career

Court, who still holds the record for Williams’ 23 titles, said her accomplishments came in a short period of time – critics say she earned most of them during her career as an entrepreneur.

“ Serena played seven years longer than me ,” she said. “I finished in my early 30s. People forget that I was out for two years. I retired like Ash Barty when I was 25, thinking I would never come back to tennis. I got married, had a child, but had one of my best years, winning 24 out of 25 tournaments.”

“I’m back after two babies!” she continued. “After the birth of the first child, I won three of the four Slams. Serena hasn’t won a Slam since.”

Court argued that the sport was more difficult in her time than tennis today.

“I love playing in this era – I think it’s easier,” she told The Telegraph. “How I would have liked to take family or friends with me. But I couldn’t, I had to go on my own or with the national team. People don’t see all that. As enthusiasts, we have to play every week, because we don’t have money. Now, they can take off whenever they want. , you can go back whenever you want.”

“We’d be away for 10 months. That’s why I first retired in 1965, because I was so homesick. You might be with the odd person, but it’s not like your family is there. We don’t have psychologists or coaches. With us. It’s a whole different world. That’s what depressed me – this Today’s players don’t respect the game’s past.”

Court, who became a Pentecostal Christian minister in the 1990s, says she believes she was forced out of the tennis community because of her beliefs, including her opposition to same-sex marriage in Australia.

“It’s very sad because today many people don’t want to mention my name in the press and television, especially in tennis,” she said. “It’s only when they need it, because I still have a lot of records.”

“In 2020, I wanted to come to Wimbledon for the 50th anniversary of my calendar Grand Slam. But then Covid hit, so that honor never happened. The French Open didn’t invite me, I was not invited to the US Open . Rod Laver won a Slam and I would have been honored the same way, but no. I couldn’t sleep over it. But there is no respect for what I have done. In my own country, I’m given titles, but they still don’t mention me.”

Court took the final match against Williams, who did not appreciate her opponent, Australian Ajla Tomlanovic, being ignored in her final match.

“I thought it was bad that Williams didn’t mention her opponent more when she spoke,” she said. “We were taught to be role models for the youth on how to behave. We were taught to respect our opponent. You learn from your losses. We respected each other.”