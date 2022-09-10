Maren Morris Raises Over $150,000 for Transgender Youth After Tucker Carlson’s Humiliation

(CNN) Fox’s Tucker Carlson called country star Maren Morris “crazy” after she defended transgender kids — so she used the insult to raise more than $150,000 for organizations that support transgender youth.

Proceeds from the shirts will go to GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline, which operates a hotline for transgender youth in crisis and provides micro-grants and support to transgender people in need, according to a statement shared with CNN.

“I’m glad they didn’t either, because you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” her Grammy-winning husband replied in a comment.

Soon, fellow country singers Cassady Pope Britney Kerr Aldean tweets criticism, writing “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see positives by including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging.”

Morris Jumped in To support the Pope, writing, “It’s not political. We’re calling someone out for being transphobic and thinking it’s hilarious. It’s not.”

Aldean said her words were taken out of context and appeared to be responding to the backlash Her own sweatshirt “Don’t step on our children.” money goes Operation Light Shine which fights human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

“By speaking out publicly in support of a trans youth, country music superstar, Maren Morris is connecting with an audience that may be less aware of the current wave of attacks on the transgender community and their rights,” said Anthony Alan Ramos, GLAAD vice president. Communication and talent, in an organization statement.

“Not only is she using her platform and influence to help move the conversation forward and, most likely, change hearts and minds, she’s also raising significant funds that will go directly to the work of GLAAD and Trans Lifeline to help the trans community. Ever.”