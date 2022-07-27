Marauder monkey killed in Japan. Others will take his place.

TOKYO. Authorities in a city in western Japan said on Wednesday they had killed a monkey they believe was responsible for a series of attacks on people.
It came as a relief to the residents of the city of Yamaguchi, where 56 victims were attacked by a monkey this month, including a little girl who was injured in her home and a 4-year-old girl who was attacked in a kindergarten.
The marauding macaque killed on Tuesday will almost certainly not be the last to be executed in Japan for terrifying people. Yasuko Sanada, deputy director of the Yamaguchi Kindergarten, where the 4-year-old was attacked, said on Wednesday that the monkeys were still running around the school playground.
“This morning we received a warning from the police,” she said, “so we forbade the children to play outside.”
Japan’s macaque population is thriving, in large part because conservation efforts launched after World War II proved too successful.
Population recovery has paradoxically “provoked and exacerbated” conflicts between humans and macaques to the point that humans living near the animals now face a serious risk of encroachment on their habitat, Hiroto Enari, primate expert, wrote in a recent study.
According to Professor Enari, professor of wildlife management at Yamagata University, the attacks on Yamaguchi are extraordinarily dramatic. “But if people give them a lot of learning opportunities, they can cause more conflict,” he said.
He added that each attack essentially provides the monkeys with an opportunity to learn the art of being a nuisance, such as removing shingles from rooftops or terrorizing garbage dumps. He said the biggest problem is that animals can spread hepatitis B or other diseases to people.
Conflicts between humans and apes are not new to Asia, a region with billions of people and many native macaque species.
In India, rhesus monkeys are considered the personification of the Hindu deity. The municipal effort to eradicate them in the capital, New Delhi, must walk a fine line in order not to cause public outcry. Prior to President Obama’s visit in 2015, people with slingshots tried to scare away the monkeys by screeching and barking.
In Thailand, the city of Lopburi has been under siege by crab-eating monkeys from Southeast Asia for many years. They have become more aggressive during the coronavirus pandemic because their main food providers – tourists – have suddenly disappeared.
And in Singapore, where down in the residential complex, there was an invasion of monkeys. in the newsThe National Parks Authority said it would try to stop the chaos by “monkey guarding” the complex, blocking the monkeys’ approach and directing them into the forested areas.
The Japanese macaque, or snow monkey, is the northernmost primate species in the world. Being one in the early 20th century wasn’t easy: people would hunt you for food and use your body parts to make traditional medicine.
After World War II, the population was in such critical condition that the Japanese government ordered people not to hunt them.
According to a recent study by Professor Enari for the journal Mammal Study, this has allowed the Japanese macaque population to recover. The government has also restored forests near human settlements, he wrote, producing “rich food resources” for the animals.
Now, Japanese macaques tend to have enough food and plenty of good wetland habitats for them to roam. And some of them pretty much terrorize people whenever they please.
According to Prof Enari, while about 25,000 monkeys are currently killed annually in Japan, mostly by municipalities, hunting them remains illegal. But recent polls suggest that the population is still growing across the country. He said one reason appears to be that the monkeys are moving to abandoned areas near rural communities where the population is declining.
Yamaguchi, a western city near Hiroshima where macaques live. bitten and scratched dozens of people in recent weeks, it can be an ideal springboard for monkey attacks: its residential areas are sandwiched between hills and mountains.
“I don’t know if anything is going on in the mountains,” Masato Saito, an official with the city’s agricultural policy department, said in an interview. “It’s hard for us humans to know that.”
However, he said, it was clear that the line had been crossed.
“Perhaps it would be acceptable and understandable if they ate only crops,” said Mr. Saito. “But if they’re hurting people, we need to do something.”
Indeed, this week, after some human traps for the monkeys didn’t work, the Yamaguchi authorities ordered an agent to shoot to kill.
Hisako Ueno reported from Tokyo and Mike Ives from Seoul.