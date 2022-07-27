Marauder monkey killed in Japan. Others will take his place.

Now, Japanese macaques tend to have enough food and plenty of good wetland habitats for them to roam. And some of them pretty much terrorize people whenever they please.

According to Prof Enari, while about 25,000 monkeys are currently killed annually in Japan, mostly by municipalities, hunting them remains illegal. But recent polls suggest that the population is still growing across the country. He said one reason appears to be that the monkeys are moving to abandoned areas near rural communities where the population is declining.

Yamaguchi, a western city near Hiroshima where macaques live. bitten and scratched dozens of people in recent weeks, it can be an ideal springboard for monkey attacks: its residential areas are sandwiched between hills and mountains.

“I don’t know if anything is going on in the mountains,” Masato Saito, an official with the city’s agricultural policy department, said in an interview. “It’s hard for us humans to know that.”

However, he said, it was clear that the line had been crossed.

“Perhaps it would be acceptable and understandable if they ate only crops,” said Mr. Saito. “But if they’re hurting people, we need to do something.”

Indeed, this week, after some human traps for the monkeys didn’t work, the Yamaguchi authorities ordered an agent to shoot to kill.

Hisako Ueno reported from Tokyo and Mike Ives from Seoul.