MAR-A-LAGO SEARCH: Trump’s lawyers are expected to respond to a warrant release request today

On his social media site Truth Social late Thursday, former President Donald Trump said he would not oppose a federal court in Florida unsealing a search warrant authorizing federal agents to search his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Not only will I oppose the release of the documents,” Trump said in a statement late Thursday, “I’m going a step further by encouraging the immediate release of those documents.”

Trump’s comments came after the Justice Department earlier on Thursday filed a motion to unseal the search warrant, placing it in the former president’s court “absent objection from the former president.”

The former president’s legal team has until 3 p.m. Friday to formally respond to the Justice Department’s filing in court.

Document:Read the Justice Department’s motion to unseal the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Latest Developments:

►The Washington Post reported on Thursday Among the items sought by FBI agents in a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday were classified documents related to nuclear weapons, citing unnamed sources. Trump responded to Truth Social calling the report a “hoax”.

► The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network, files court papers to ensure the entire search warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — not just parts of it — is available to the public. . .

House Republicans on Intelligence Committee Probe Mar-a-Lago Search

Republican members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will defend embattled former President Donald Trump during a 9 a.m. news conference at the Capitol on Friday, where they will demand more answers about Monday’s search at Mar-a-Lago.

Rap. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the committee’s lead Republican, said Thursday that he was “unaware of any real or perceived national security threat posed by any information, data or documents in former President Trump’s possession.”

A Washington Post report Thursday night said classified documents related to nuclear weapons were among the items sought by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago.

It raps. Val Demings, D-Fla. The concern was for, one of the majority members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“The Justice Department must continue to operate with complete independence as it works to protect classified national security secrets,” she said Thursday night.

— Candy Woodall

Unprecedented:Donald Trump’s scandals are unique in history. Here’s how.

Palm Beach Post asks court to unseal ‘full’ Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Although the Justice Department moved Thursday to seal the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, The Palm Beach Post filed court papers to confirm the entire warrant — not just parts of it. – It is available. the public

In a motion filed late Thursday, the Post joined other news organizations that claim the release of all documents linked to the warrant is necessary to curb wild speculation about why the nation’s top law enforcement agency took the unprecedented step of asking to search the home. Former President. Martin Reeder, an attorney representing the post, said the request to unseal the warrant could keep key parts of it off limits to the public.

“The scope of all the warrant material is broader than what the government is addressing,” Reeder said. “The government is only talking about some of these documents.”

The Palm Beach Post is part of the USA Today Network.

The Republican response:GOP, long the law-and-order party, slams FBI, Justice Department over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney criticizes Republican ‘attack on FBI integrity’