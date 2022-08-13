Mar-a-Lago search: Agents took top secret documents, but what was in those documents is unknown

A federal judge on Friday unsealed the warrant authorized to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after the Justice Department, after conferring with Trump’s lawyers, formally asserted that the former president had no objection to making the search warrant public.

The warrant shows the former president is under investigation for possibly violating three federal laws: removing or destroying records, obstructing an investigation and violating the Espionage Act.

According to a property receipt released with the warrant, federal agents recovered boxes containing 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Florida home. Some of the items contained vague descriptors such as binders of photos, handwritten notes, information about the “President of France” and an executive grant of pardon for Trump ally Roger Stone, while about half of the documents were classified.

Latest Developments:

►Warrant: A warrant signed by a federal magistrate authorizing FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago seeks documents, records, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation of the collection, transmission or loss of national defense information.

►Investigation: Investigators don’t necessarily believe Trump is a spy. More likely, the attorney said, the investigation focused on the careless handling of classified information, which made it easier to access by spies.

►Inventory: About half of the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago were classified as confidential, secret or top-secret.

Truth Social chronicles the final days of the Cincinnati attacker

On Tuesday, the account “@rickywshifferjr” posted several items on Truth Social, a social media site founded by former President Donald Trump to “take your firearm to work” and “kill the FBI on sight.”

Just one day before the string of posts, FBI agents conducted a search of Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago. Less than 48 hours after him, an Ohio man named Ricky Schiffer died.

Schiffer, 42, of Columbus, attempted to breach a secure entrance to the FBI’s Cincinnati field office on Thursday, armed with a nail gun and an AR-15 rifle, police said. He then fled, with police in pursuit, and was shot dead after a struggle.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed that Schiffer was the holder of the account, which Truth Social disabled without comment after Schiffer was killed. But he apparently spent a total of nine days on Truth Social – the last nine days of his life.

Their entire posting history, according to a spreadsheet of those posts provided to USA TODAY, offers extraordinary insight into the mind of a domestic terrorist preparing for a violent confrontation with federal law enforcement.

-Will Carless, Ella Lee

The contents of the top secret documents seized at Mar-a-Lago are still unknown

The government says former President Donald Trump stored “secret” and “top secret” documents at his Florida resort, but has given no clear indication of what they might contain.

Instead of details or examples, the search warrant unsealed Friday contained line items referring to the seizure of “various classified documents,” “various classified documents” and “miscellaneous classified documents.”

“The DOJ appears to be investigating a former president for knowingly endangering the nation’s security by refusing to turn over documents that could cause real harm to national security,” said former federal prosecutors Patrick Kotter. .

“To this day – it’s the stuff of cheap political thrillers of the more exotic variety,” Cotter said.

— David Jackson, Kevin Johnson

Why experts reject Trump’s claim that Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump claimed Friday that any sensitive documents FBI agents seized during a search of his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, were “all declassified.”

But experts said constitutional powers authorizing the president to release documents don’t apply to records classified as top-secret or highly classified, because the information they contain is generally protected by other federal laws to ensure it can never be falsified. Not in hand.

The US Former Head of Information at the National Archives J. “Even if, in fact, what he represents did happen, there may still be highly sensitive information that is required by law to be protected from unauthorized disclosure,” said William Leonard. Office of Security Oversight.

Leonard said this includes information on nuclear weapons technology, covert operations, intelligence and military sources and methods, and other government secrets.

— Joey Garrison, Josh Meyer

What is Espionage Law?

An old piece of anti-spy law is back in the headlines after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified material they believe came from the White House.

The Espionage Act of 1917, enacted just after the start of World War I, made it illegal to obtain information, capture photographs, or copy descriptions of any information relating to national defense, using that information against the United States or for the benefit of any foreign nation.

It was passed to promote the war effort and protect against espionage. Enforced by President Woodrow Wilson’s attorney general, the law made it illegal to share any information that could interfere with the war or benefit foreign adversaries. In its modern iteration, the act is used to prosecute spies and leakers of classified information.

— Anna Kaufman

What is Espionage Law?:What to know, in declassified documents since the Sedition Act amendment.