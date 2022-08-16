New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump’s summer vacation plans nearly fell through after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort and took his passports.

The FBI initially seized three passports from Trump, two of which had expired. The organization contacted the former president and sent them back on Tuesday. Trump is reportedly planning to visit one of his golf resorts in the UK in the coming weeks.

Trump posted on Monday that he lost his passports before returning them. He falsely stated that only one passport had expired.

“Wow! In the Mar-a-Lago raid, they stole all three of my passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an attack on a political opponent on a scale never seen before in our country. Third World!” Trump wrote on his Truth social platform.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump ‘will do anything’ to ‘help country’ after FBI raid: ‘must turn down the heat’

Trump owns three golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland, including Trump International Golf Links in Turnberry, Aberdeen, Scotland and Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland.

Trump’s potential trip would be his first outside the US since leaving office in January 2021.

The Mar-a-Lago attack could throw a wrench in plans, however, as Trump deals with the fallout and attempts to return seized documents.

“There is no way to justify Mar-a-Lago’s unannounced RAID,” Trump wrote On Truth Social. “Home of the 45th President of the United States (who received more votes than any sitting president in our nation’s history!).”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Justice Department sought to block the release of the affidavit that led to the warrant for the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Trump demanded to reveal the affidavit.