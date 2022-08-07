Maps: Tracking China-Taiwan Tensions

type here...
August 7, 2022

Demonstration of force off Taiwan and the Japanese islands

Over the past five days, China has sent military aircraft and drones to areas near Taiwan and Japan’s westernmost islands as part of its efforts to intimidate Taiwan and the United States.

The Taiwanese military reported that during this period, Chinese military aircraft entered the so-called “air defense identification zone” or crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at least 131 times.

Chinese military air incursions

Reports of aircraft entering the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone or crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, August 2-6.

Chinese military aircraft

Taiwanese

Air defense identification zone

Median line of the Taiwan Strait

Chinese military exercises

Chinese military aircraft

Taiwanese

Air defense identification zone

Median line of the Taiwan Strait

Chinese military

exercise areas

Source: Taiwan Ministry of National Defense. New York Times

Aviation includes at least 105 fighters and other types of combat aircraft. While Taiwan has been reporting similar airspace incursions since at least 2019, the number of sorties detected in recent days has been unprecedented.

Rising number of intrusions

Number of Chinese military aircraft entering the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone or crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, moving average over seven days.

China announces military exercises.

China announces

military training.

Source: Taiwan Ministry of National Defense. New York Times

Japan’s Ministry of Defense reported numerous Chinese military drone flights near Miyakojima, one of Japan’s westernmost islands, on August 4. This comes just two days after Japan reported that at least five Chinese missiles had landed in its exclusive economic zone.

Chinese drones near the Japanese islands on August 4.

Exclusive economic zone of Japan

Chinese military exercises

Exclusive economic zone of Japan

Chinese military exercises

Exclusive economic zone of Japan

Chinese military exercises

Source: Japanese Ministry of Defense. New York Times

This was stated by the Chinese military. statement on Saturday that its military exercises in the sea and airspace to the north, east and southwest of Taiwan were to test its capabilities for land and sea attacks. State media indicated that these actions could become a new model for more regular and aggressive incursions.

Marco Hernandez

August 4, 2022

Chinese missiles land near Taiwan and in Japan’s economic zone

At least 11 Chinese missiles fell into the sea north, south and east of Taiwan on Thursday. The People’s Liberation Army said that “all of its missiles accurately hit their targets”, although Japan said five of them fell in its exclusive economic zone.

Japan’s defense ministry has described the paths of nine missiles, including five that Japan says landed in its exclusive economic zone – the first time in those waters.

Approximate missile trajectories

Exclusive economic zone of Japan

Five rockets fell in the area

Approximate

missile trajectories

Exclusive economic zone of Japan

Five rockets fell in the area

Source: Japanese Ministry of Defense. New York Times

Marco Hernandez

August 2, 2022

Where is China planning military exercises?

Shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, China announced it would conduct military exercises in an area that appears to be outside Taiwan’s territorial waters, even closer to Taiwan than similar areas was announced during the Taiwan Strait crisis in mid-May. 1990s.

territorial waters of Taiwan

The exercise will take place in areas less than 10 miles from the Taiwanese coast.

territorial waters of Taiwan

The exercise will take place in areas less than 10 miles from the Taiwanese coast.

Taiwan territorial

water

The exercise will take place in areas less than 10 miles from the Taiwanese coast.

Sources: Xinhua; 1995-96 Australian National University military training grounds; Maritime boundaries demonstrating Taiwan’s territorial claims from the Flanders Maritime Institute (2019). New York Times

In a statement released by the state-run Xinhua news agency, China warned ships and planes not to enter the areas “for security reasons.” According to a map released by the Xinhua News Agency, one of the planned exercise areas was less than 19 miles from Kaohsiung, a southern port city.

Marco Hernandez

