Map: Tracking Typhoon Nanmadol Tracking

Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to pass through the Philippine Sea towards Japan this weekend, bringing strong winds and rain.

As of Saturday morning in Japan Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System warned that more than 39 million people may experience a Category 1 or higher storm.


The terms typhoon, hurricane, and cyclone refer to tropical cyclones; the term that is applied to a given storm depends on where it originates. Typhoons develop in the Pacific Northwest and usually hit Asia. Hurricanes form in the North Atlantic, the Pacific Northeast, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico.

In the Atlantic strong hurricanes are defined as tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher and are classified as Category 3, 4, or 5 storms. But in the Asia-Pacific region, there are differences in how individual countries rate typhoons.

