Map: Tracking Typhoon Hinnamnor – The New York Times

Typhoon Hinnamnor could be the strongest landfalling storm in South Korean history.





The storm produces tropical storm winds across a wide swath that also includes parts of China and Japan.

Hinnamnor comes about a month after record rains caused deadly flooding in Seoul.

The terms typhoon, hurricane, and cyclone refer to tropical cyclones; the term that is applied to a given storm depends on where it originates. Typhoons develop in the Pacific Northwest and usually hit Asia. Hurricanes form in the North Atlantic, the Pacific Northeast, the Caribbean, or the Gulf of Mexico.

in the Atlantic strong hurricanes are defined as tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher and are classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 storms. But there are differences in the Asia-Pacific region in how individual countries rate typhoons.