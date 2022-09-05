type here...
TOP STORIES Map: Tracking Typhoon Hinnamnor - The New York Times
TOP STORIES

Map: Tracking Typhoon Hinnamnor – The New York Times

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Typhoon Hinnamnor could be the strongest landfalling storm in South Korean history.


The storm produces tropical storm winds across a wide swath that also includes parts of China and Japan.

Hinnamnor comes about a month after record rains caused deadly flooding in Seoul.

The terms typhoon, hurricane, and cyclone refer to tropical cyclones; the term that is applied to a given storm depends on where it originates. Typhoons develop in the Pacific Northwest and usually hit Asia. Hurricanes form in the North Atlantic, the Pacific Northeast, the Caribbean, or the Gulf of Mexico.

in the Atlantic strong hurricanes are defined as tropical cyclones with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher and are classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 storms. But there are differences in the Asia-Pacific region in how individual countries rate typhoons.

Previous articleIn the fourth round of the US Open, American Francis Tiafoe no. 2 seed knocked out Rafael Nadal.
Next articlePackers GM Brian Gutkunst Talks Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and the Super Bowl

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Truss’ plan for the “revie channel” could start by blocking a fan-driven review.

BUTSix weeks ago, in the Leeds Conservative election, Liz Truss said she wanted to "channel the spirit of...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Aaron Judge isn’t just chasing home run history. He’s saving the Yankees’ season | opinion

NEW YORK – Since the first part of August, you can imagine that every opposing pitchers' meeting to...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn’t stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

(CNN)Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together. The actors have...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Seattle search suspended as Coast Guard ends search for pilot and floatplane crash passengers

off Video The Coast Guard is responding to a plane crash near...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Biden takes aim again at ‘Maga Republicans’ in Pennsylvania: ‘It’s a completely different party’

off Video Biden attacked 'Maga Republicans', calling them a threat to democracy...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal upset in four sets, ends 22-match Grand Slam winning streak

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News