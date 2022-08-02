type here...
Many look to empty Arizona seats in Tuesday’s primary

A voter casts a ballot in a ballot box outside a Maricopa County polling place on August 2, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arizona residents vote in the state’s midterm primary.

A voter casts a ballot in a ballot box outside a Maricopa County polling place on August 2, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arizona residents vote in the state’s midterm primary.

PHOENIX. Arizona’s primary is determined by open races for multiple statewide positions, with no-election candidates vying to fill those positions in 2023.

Three of the state’s key positions—governor, attorney general, and secretary of state—arizona’s top pre-election office, are not being contested by any of the actors. Former President Donald Trump has wielded his influence in crowded fields of candidates, many of whom continue to baselessly claim that the 2020 election, which Trump lost in Arizona and across the country, was stolen.

This includes Trump-backed candidates such as former local news anchor Kari Lake, who is running for governor; State Rep. Mark Fincham, who is running for Secretary of State; and Abe Hamadeh, who is running for attorney general.

In fact, Lake has already taken a page from Trump’s playbook and claimed that the current election is rigged against her. She repeatedly refused to provide evidence to support her claims when confronted by reporters.

Lake’s closest competitor is wealthy real estate developer Karrin Taylor Robson, who is backed by the conservative establishment both in Arizona and nationally. Current Governor Doug Ducey has backed her, as has former Vice President Mike Pence.

Taylor Robson has spent millions of dollars to establish herself as a Republican with a more reasonable voice, though her policies don’t often diverge from those of Lake. Both have similar topics of discussion when it comes to border security and the so-called critical race theory. And Taylor Robson has done little to allay fears about the 2020 election, while she criticizes Lake for questioning the current vote.

Elsewhere, a Republican mob led by Trump supporter and former venture capitalist Blake Masters is vying for the right to run against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in November. Kelly’s 2020 victory gave Democrats control of both U.S. Senate seats from Arizona, and the state has been viewed by national Republican leaders as a potential recovery ever since.

Races further down the ballot will also set the stage for competitive congressional seats to be played in November. The redistricting made two key districts currently held by Democrats more conservative, giving Republicans a chance to win key seats in the US House of Representatives in a state that Democrats now control 5-4.

Previous articleKentucky floods: Air National Guard rescues 19 people, two dogs
Next articleYour Wednesday briefing: China plans drills for Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan

