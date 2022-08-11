Many investigations surrounding Donald Trump: January 6, Mar-a-Lago, taxes and more

Toggle caption Maury Gash/AP

FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home on Monday in what appeared to be part of an investigation into White House records Trump took with him. These records were to be transferred to the National Archives when he left office.

The FBI does not comment on the details of the investigation or the search, and Trump said he had previously cooperated with officials examining the records, though he did not add any details.

This isn’t the only investigation into Trump at the moment. Officials have made several revelations about the former president, including investigations into his businesses, his tax returns and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 uprising at the Capitol.

The investigations began as Trump’s second run for the presidency weighed. The political implications of the inquiry are unclear, as are whether or not they will affect his decision.

Here is a summary of some of the investigations involving Trump.

White House Papers

It’s an investigation that appears to be connected to the Mar-a-Lago Monday raid, although there has been no official confirmation from federal authorities about what they were looking for.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration said it had recovered 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago, in violation of the Presidential Records Act, because those records should have been in the National Archives. Attorney General Merrick Garland said they included classified material.

It’s also a potential violation of federal law governing how classified material is handled. The The Washington Post Many of the entries were taped together or reported to have returned to the archives in a more fragmentary state. The records included letters from foreign leaders such as Kim Jong Un and former President Obama to Trump after he took office in 2017.

The January 6 Capitol Riots and Attempts to Overturn the 2020 Elections

The ongoing House Select Committee investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots has revealed Trump’s involvement in trying to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and sway them in his favor.

While the House committee cannot impeach Trump, it can decide to make a referral to do so. However, the Justice Department may investigate the January 6 incident as part of the investigation. So far, the department has charged more than 870 people and is investigating those who supported political rallies organized before the capital attack.

“We will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with a legitimate, legal transfer of authority from one administration to another,” Garland said. NBC News In July.

A House committee investigation also revealed that Trump and his campaign misled campaign donors who paid to counter Trump’s false claims of election fraud. The committee says the former president’s campaign took a $250 million donation to a legal defense fund that was never created. Trump is likely to face charges of wire fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing yet another investigation at the state level. Fulton County, Ga. In , District Attorney Fannie Willis is looking into whether Trump broke the law in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election, specifically when he called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and told him to “find” enough votes. .

Republicans in other states, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, also sent in falsified voter returns, and it could be another. way Which brings the DOJ closer to Trump.

Trump’s business in New York

Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday as part of a civil investigation in New York state. The case looks at whether Trump has inflated the value of businesses like golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading tax officials.

Trump said on social media that “on the advice of counsel” he “refused to answer questions about the rights and privileges granted to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

Two of the former president’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, also testified recently.



New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading that civil investigation, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has also investigated Trump. The fate of the Manhattan probe remains uncertain since two lead prosecutors resigned earlier this year and the term of the grand jury investigating Trump expired, though DA Alvin Bragg insists that work is far from over.

Trump’s tax returns

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, as part of that criminal investigation, was able to obtain Trump’s tax returns in 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.

Now even the House Ways and Means Committee will get it after years of requests Trump’s tax returns from the IRS, according to a court opinion issued Tuesday. Trump may still appeal, but the committee says it is confident it will receive the documents quickly.

It’s not so much an inquiry as a legal ruling, but Trump is the only president in the past 40 years to not release his taxes, and lawmakers and voters have been demanding the documents since he announced his run for the White House in 2015. .