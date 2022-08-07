Many federal government employees refuse to return to offices

The federal government is facing opposition from employees who are reluctant to return to government offices after more than two years of working from home.

In recent weeks, online forums for civil servants have exploded with comments about the prospect of returning to the office, with employees exchanging notes about the hybrid work plans each department plans to adopt.

One comment from a Health Canada manager urging employees to return to the office, in part to provide employees at a nearby Subway restaurant with more hours, has turned into a series of sarcastic memes online.

A comment from a Health Canada manager urging employees to return to the office, in part to give employees at a local Subway restaurant more hours, sparked an explosion of memes in online discussions among federal employees. (Screenshot of the Canadian Federal Civil Service on Reddit)

Public employee unions say that while some employees want to return to government work or are happy with the hybrid deal, most want to continue working from home as Canada navigates the seventh wave of COVID-19.

“We have conducted surveys of our members that show that 60 percent of our members would rather stay at work from home, 25 percent would like to work in a hybrid mode, and 10 percent would like to return to the office with a full load. time,” said Jennifer Carr, president of the Public Service Professional Institute of Canada (PIPSC), which represents about 70,000 workers, including scientists and computer scientists.

Union wants to include remote work in collective agreements

Carr said the union has been inundated with messages from concerned members.

“I would say our inbox is now 90 percent about going back to the office, how people don’t feel comfortable, how they have questions about masking requirements, the need and need to come to the office when they can work. to the safety of your own home and to do quality work.”

WATCH | Chairman of the Treasury Council for Federal Employees‘ back to work: Treasury Board Chair Mona Fortier on the future of public service Duration 1:53 Treasury Board President Mona Fortier explains the steps the government is taking to implement a hybrid work environment in which many employees will work part-time at the office and part-time at home.

Greg Phillips, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), which has called for the return to office to be suspended, said its members have long supported hybrid work. They feel the return to the office is rushed and that their concerns are not being addressed, he said.

CAPE has over 20,000 members, including economists, translators, parliamentary librarians and civilian members of the RCMP.

“For the most part, people who don’t want to go back to the office are pretty vocal about it,” Phillips said.

“They didn’t even address… in many cases housing needs.”

The Public Employees Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the federal government’s largest alliance with nearly 230,000 members, is urging the government to be flexible about returning employees to the office and addressing their concerns.

“We know that the majority of our members continue to work remotely and many want to maintain this flexibility,” the union said in a statement. “Remote work has become part of the daily lives of many workers and we will continue to fight to get it in our collective bargaining agreements during this round of negotiations with the Treasury and agencies.”

“Hybrid work is here to stay”: Treasury

In an interview with CBC News, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said hybrid work is the future of the federal civil service. She said every department or agency needs to figure out how to make it work while keeping employees safe and getting the job done.

“Hybrid work is not going anywhere,” Fortier said. “So we need to really understand that hybrid work will be part of how we deliver programs and services to Canadians. I know that many people believe that COVID is no more, but we are still in the COVID space.”

The latest debate about where civil servants should work was sparked by a June 29 memo from Privy Council Clerk Janice Sharett, in which she called on civil service leaders to develop hybrid work models to meet the operational requirements of their departments.

“Now is the time for us to test new models with a view to their full implementation in the fall, subject to sanitary regulations,” she wrote.

Sharett said hybrid work models offer “significant opportunities” such as a more nationally distributed workforce and greater flexibility for employees, while bringing people together in the office has benefits such as greater idea generation, knowledge transfer and building a strong civil service culture.

Different plans for different federal agencies

The memo prompted managers to start ramping up plans for employees to return to government offices after Labor Day and to contact employees to formalize how many days they should work in the office.

Union leaders say the result is a patchwork quilt, with some departments asking employees to come back to the office a few days a week, while others are more flexible.

They say the wide range of policies is also leading some departments to try to poach the best and brightest talent from other departments, offering more work-from-home flexibility and employees seeking to transfer to departments more open to working from home.

Still others are considering leaving the federal civil service rather than returning to government offices.

Internet forums such as Federal Civil Service of Canada on Reddit, government employees compare information about plans to return to the office. While a handful support the move, many are sharply critical of the plan to return employees to the offices, the way it’s unfolding, or who is chosen to return to the office.

Greg Phillips, president of the Canadian Professional Employees Association, says members of his union have long advocated hybrid work but feel the current plan to return to the office is too hasty. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

In some cases, commentators have reported being told to return to the office just to spend time on video conferences.

“For an hour a day to travel to not see someone I work with and to communicate almost exclusively with (MS) Teams and email is completely pointless,” one of them wrote.

“There is an email from our DM ESDC – expected in the office for at least some time,” wrote another. “Excuse me when I shout obscenities into the void.”

Some complained that their department announced one plan – only to change it.

“We were asked to sign remote work agreements where full-time remote work was one of the options,” said one commenter, who said he worked for the Justice Department. “And now, all of a sudden, full-time remote work is cancelled, and that’s a minimum of two days in the office.”

The risk of contracting COVID-19 worries some

“They pretty much told us we weren’t going to be forced to come back if we didn’t want to,” replied one commenter who said they worked for Statistics Canada. “Now at least two days, starting September 12th.”

Others are concerned about the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a colleague or working conditions in some government agency.

Leaders like Phillips say comments on forums like Reddit are in line with what they hear from their members.

“You see all sorts of government officials comparing records between what one department does and what another department does, and it creates massive confusion.”