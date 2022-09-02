Many Americans still don’t come to Canada. Is the ArriveCAN program to blame?

After the pandemic, tourists have returned to Niagara Falls.

But something is missing – a lot of Americans, although the popular tourist destination of Ontario is right on the border with the United States.

“It’s devastating,” said Anna Pierce, vice president of Niagara Helicopters, which offers flights over the falls.

Pierce says bookings are down 35% this summer compared to summer 2019, largely due to a lack of American tourists.

“No matter what [marketing] you do in the US, you don’t convince these people to come,” she said.

Now that Canada has lifted most of its COVID-19 related restrictions, travel is making a comeback. But according to Statistics Canada, the number of trips Americans have made here in the past two months is still down 45% from the same period in 2019.

The lack of visitors is taking its toll on Niagara Falls.

“When you talk to any businesses in the city, they will tell you that very little US dollars are coming in,” Mayor Jim Diodati said.

“It was a shame, especially after two years of COVID.”

What is holding Americans back? There could be many factors, such as Canada’s mandate to vaccinate foreign travelers and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

“Certainly there has been a relatively slow recovery since the pandemic,” said Lori Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

“I think people have changed their consumer habits. They changed their holiday habits.”

But the mayor, along with several business owners in Niagara Falls, told CBC News they believe the ArriveCAN app is a big deterrent to American travelers. Hence, they are calling on the federal government to drop the app, or at least make it optional.

“I talked to the Americans,” Diodati said. “They say, ‘Just bypass Canada. It’s easier to go to Europe than to come to Canada.”

ArriveCAN was introduced early in the pandemic as a COVID-19 safety measure. Travelers must use it to send vaccination information within 72 hours. prior to their arrival in Canada.

The app already had a bad rap in Canada, where some travelers complained about its inconvenience, crashes, and inconvenience for the elderly.

Pierce says the app also creates problems for would-be tourists.

She says several US customers contacted her company to cancel their orders because they found out at the border that they needed to use ArriceCAN, were overwhelmed trying to download or complete it, and refused.

“They just say, ‘You know what, it’s not worth it, sorry, see you later,'” Pierce said.

Ottawa defends application

On July 29, the Canada Border Services Agency announced that foreign travelers who arrive at a land border without knowing about the application will receive a one-time pass to enter the country.

But Diodati says the delay won’t help because travelers still have to complete the application on subsequent visits.

“It’s like putting pig lipstick on your lips,” he said. “Tourists are like water. They follow the path of least resistance. It’s just easier not to come here, and many have already made their choice.”

Transportation Minister Omar Algabra defended ArriveCAN this week, saying it is reducing waiting times at the border.

“Given the fact that we require a vaccine certificate to enter Canada, the screening process would be manual without it,” he said at a press conference in Windsor, Ontario. “This tool is useful and really improves efficiency.”

What do the Americans say?

Some Americans who visited the falls this week told CBC News they had no issues with the app.

“It was very easy to complete. It’s no big deal,” said Madhuri Reddy, a dual Canadian-American citizen who traveled to Niagara Falls from her home near Boston.

She said her Canadian parents warned her ahead of time about the requirements for the app.

But Matt Myford, who never made it to Niagara Falls, says he had a different experience.

He and his wife Mandy spontaneously decided to visit Niagara Falls for a few hours during a trip to Buffalo, New York in June. He said they never heard of ArriveCAN until they got to the border.

“We saw signs on the highway, something about arrival — something, so we googled,” said Myford, who lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The couple downloaded the app and struggled to fill it out because it asked for a Canadian address they didn’t have. However, they eventually managed to complete it and line up at the border.

But due to the fact that the movement was difficult and almost did not move, the couple abandoned their plans. Myford says they likely won’t try to visit Canada again until the app is removed or at least canceled for day trips.

“It left a bitter taste in my mouth,” he said.

The rest of the travel restrictions to Canada, including the ArriveCAN requirement, will remain in place. until at least September 30 .

Algabra says it’s evaluating feedback on the app, but hasn’t given any indication that it might be removed.

“We are listening and working with our stakeholders,” he said. “I don’t have an announcement yet.”