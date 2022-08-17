type here...
Manti Te’o reflects on catfishing hoax in Netflix documentary: ‘I had to expose it’

The bizarre catfishing scandal that embroiled Notre Dame senior standout linebacker Manti Te’o a decade ago is now the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Te’o, currently an NFL free agent, Discussed about the project today on CBS Mornings titled “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.”

“For me to recover from this, I needed to expose it,” he said. “At this point if someone asks about it or has questions about it, I’m going to be open and I’m going to have those tough conversations and I’m starting to feel empowered by talking about it.”

In 2012, Te’o was a Heisman finalist and Butkus Award winner, the mainstay of a strong defensive unit that led the Fighting Irish to the BCS national championship game.

In interviews at the time, he talked about the death of his friend, Te’o’s grandmother, Lennai Kekua, a Stanford student who died of leukemia around the same time. Interestingly, he said he never met Kekua in person, only talked to her. As it turned out, she was completely fictional.

Ronaiah “Naya” Tuyasosopo created a persona for Kekua and interacted with Teo. After the Notre Dame season was over, Te’o was involved in an extended catfishing scheme and Kekau was reportedly not for real. Tuasosopo also appears in the documentary.

“I didn’t know what to believe,” Teo said after learning of the hoax. “What do you do with that information? You call somebody and say, ‘Hey, I just found out that somebody’s alive?’

Another reason he’s telling his story now, Te’o says, is to help people understand that he lost someone during that tumultuous time in his life.

“I want to shed more light on my grandmother, because this story almost overshadows her,” he said. “If there’s anything I want to do, it’s to give my grandmother that respect that’s been missing for the last ten years.”

