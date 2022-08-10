New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After a mysterious five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres are finally playing their way after last week’s blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town.

Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Soto connected on his first long ball against the Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Machado ended the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to tie the game for the Giants.

“We were looking for something to spark our offense and our big guys had some big hits tonight,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “Certainly no more than Manny, who had a flash of drama. We all know that. Better put away after looking like the ninth.”

The Padres started their winning rally when Jurickson Proffer hit a one-out single off Rogers and Soto reached on catcher’s interference. Machado drove his 20th homer into left field and was greeted by a wild celebration at home plate.

“We definitely broke that ice today offensively, defensively,” Machado said. “Our staff, too. You know, we struggled a little bit in the ninth, but overall I think it was a good, productive day for us.”

The Padres, who have looked miserable in two straight shutouts, are 1-5 since acquiring Soto and Josh Bell from Washington. They haven’t scored since the fourth inning Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Hader blew the save in his first chance against the Padres, allowing three runs, as the Giants tied the score at 4 in the ninth. He walked two and allowed Evan Longoria’s tying sacrifice fly.

Proffer, a left fielder, made a nice diving catch on Longoria’s fly ball to save multiple runs. Hader faced seven batters and got just two outs on 37 pitches as he struck out Tim Hill (3-0), Joc Pederson.

Hader is trying for his major league-leading 30th save. The All-Star lefty was acquired from Milwaukee on Aug. 1, a day before the Nationals landed Soto and Bell in that massive deal.

“You pick up your teammates,” Melvin said. “Hader is going to finish a lot of games for us. Some things are meant to be. We’ll come back and get him. That’s what good teammates do.”

Soto homered into the right-field seats in the fourth to tie the game at 1 and end San Diego’s scoreless streak. He notices the ball going out of the yard and throws down his bat as he begins his trot. It was his 22nd of the season.

“It’s so exciting, such a moment to bring the team forward,” Soto said. “It’s really special to me.”

It was also special that he did it at Petco Park, where fans greeted Soto as a much-needed jolt to the Padres heading into October.

“Incredible. I love the energy they bring every day, so why not do it here?” Soto said.

Brandon Drury, acquired from Cincinnati last Tuesday, robbed a home run on a leaping catch by center fielder Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning.

Coming off the top of the order in the top of the sixth, Soto hit a leadoff double into the right field corner, advanced Machado’s single to left and Bell’s single to center drove in the go-ahead run. Jake Cronenworth added a sacrifice fly.

Bell doubled and took a 4-1 lead in the eighth on Kim Ha-seong’s ground-rule double.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove paced the Giants in seven innings, allowing one run and six hits, striking out four and walking none.

Musgrove allowed Lamonte Wade Jr.’s solo homer with the first two outs, his fifth.

Giants starter Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Trainer’s room

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a double, tripled and walked twice in the third game of his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio. He was scheduled to play CF but played SS because of the slick outfield grass. The Padres rehab assignment is expected to last 7-10 days. He had a broken left wrist surgically repaired in mid-March. … C Jorge Alfaro should be able to avoid the injured list with right knee pain that forced him out of Monday night’s game, Melvin said.

Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA) and Padres LHP Sean Mania (6-6, 4.74) will start the series finale Wednesday afternoon.