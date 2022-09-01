ManningCast back for more: ESPN to air popular simulcast for 10 NFL games in 2022 season

ESPN and Omaha Productions announced Thursday that the popular Manningcast series is returning for 2022.

The Mannings are back for another season of Monday Night Football.

ESPN and Omaha Productions announced Thursday that the popular simcast, known as ManningCast, will air nine regular-season games and one playoff game during the 2022 NFL season. The broadcast will again feature former NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning as guests discussing and analyzing that week’s game.

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company Peyton Manning started after his retirement.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of ManningCast:

What is ManningCast?

ManningCast is a single or alternate broadcast of the same program that airs alongside ESPN’s Monday Night Football franchise, in which former NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning analyze the game in real time while entertaining guests and injecting humor. Last year, in its inaugural season, Eli filmed from his home in New Jersey, while Peyton filmed from a private memorabilia warehouse in Denver.

Guests last season included Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, rap legend Snoop Dogg and entertainer David Letterman. The show was officially introduced in a July 2021 announcement titled “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.”

What weeks does the ManningCast air?

Week 1: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (September 12)

Week 3: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sept. 26)

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 3)

7th week: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (Oct. 24)

8th week: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Oct. 31)

9th week: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (Nov. 7)

13th week: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Dec. 5)

14th week: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 12)

15th week: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (Dec. 19)

Super Wild Card Weekend: TBD

What channel does ManningCast air on?

A regular Monday Night Football broadcast will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) on the call. At the same time, the ManningCast will air on ESPN2. Additionally, ManningCast will also be available on ESPN+ for all four of its broadcasts (Week 1, Week 3, Week 15, Super Wild Card Weekend).

The simulcast will begin at approximately 8:13 pm ET prior to kickoff of each game.