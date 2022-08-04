New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws “crazy” and “dangerous” at a news conference.

“There’s always more work to be done,” Bragg admitted on the “FAQ NYC” podcast, which was recorded shortly after the press conference. He said he’s “proud of what we’re doing at the Manhattan DA’s office,” adding that he’s working every day to “improve our flawed system.”

Adams criticized that many crimes in the city are committed by repeat offenders. Of the 2,400 shootings since last year, there were 716 suspects, 30% of whom were behind bars, he said.

said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell along with Adams ““recidivists who needlessly harass New Yorkers” are the problem.

“Every day, as hard-working New Yorkers begin their day or night to work or school, or to enjoy all that this city has to offer, misdemeanor criminals are planning or taking the opportunity to commit their next theft, robbery, burglary or other crime,” Sewell said. said “Their efforts are increasingly aided by the fact that after the NYPD arrests them, the criminal justice system fails to properly hold them accountable for their actions. These criminals face few, if any, consequences for committing crime after crime.”

Sewell noted that New York remains the only state with a law that prevents judges from considering an offender’s potential threat to public safety when making custody decisions.

Bragg said he’s “encouraged by the drop in homicides. Shootings have been going down in Manhattan over the years. And so, yes, there’s more work to be done, but it’s trending in the right direction. You know, we’re working with the NYPD. Every day … And so, yes, is there more work to be done? Of course. But we’re doing that work every day. And I think we’re seeing indicators in the right direction in Manhattan.”

Bragg has frequently come under fire from Adams and the NYPD for his progressive policies.

For example, a one-page memo released days after he took office earlier this year ordered Manhattan prosecutors not to seek prison terms and reduce charges for several crimes — including robberies and commercial burglaries.

It specifically states that a robbery should be reduced to petty theft if the brandishing of a weapon “does not create a real risk of bodily harm.”

Bragg assumed office on January 1.