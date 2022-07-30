New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mandy Moore shared that she will give birth to her second child this fall without treatment due to a rare blood condition.

Moore, 38, Her diagnosis of immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disorder, opened up about going without an epidural during the birth.

“My platelets were too low for an epidural,” Moore shared in an interview with “Today Parents.” “It’s terrible. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again.”

She continued: “I’d like medicine to be an option – it’s great that it’s on the table. But we’ll go ahead like we did last time.”

the “This is us“The star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, already share their 17-month-old son August, who she gave birth to without medical care.

On Thursday, Moore took to her Instagram Story to share a positive update on her pregnancy so far.

“I’m fine. I just have to keep checking my blood — my platelet levels have been checked throughout the pregnancy. They’re low, but they’re always low,” Moore said, reports TODAY. “But I’m fine. Everything’s fine.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, ITP “leads to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. Bleeding is caused by abnormally low levels of platelets — cells that help blood clot.”

Pregnant women with the disorder “are at increased risk of excessive bleeding during delivery,” the clinic shared.

Moore shared that she was worried about her unborn son’s health due to her lack of sleep and busy schedule. The actress decided to end her A “real life” tour Initial.

“I was afraid of having a negative impact on myself [unborn] The baby and his growth,” she said.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a decade and a half,” she says of her return to touring after 15 years away from the stage. “But ultimately, nothing beats your health and your baby’s health.”

Moore Taken to Instagram Last month and being on tour while pregnant was “very challenging,” he said.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart and a heavy heart to inform you all that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022,” Moore wrote.

She continued: “It was an honor and an absolute dream to be back on stage for all of you last month. When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and even though I thought I’d be really energetic, the way we were traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) caught up, its Took a toll and found it very challenging to move forward.”

“I know I have to put my family and my health (and my baby’s health) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for all your support along the way and thank you for respecting my decision,” Moore concluded. “I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show you the way!!”

Moore announced her pregnancy On Instagram In early June. The couple welcomed their second son in the fall.