Mandy Howler’s match report sparked Chelsea’s collapse

There was a sound from Leeds’ raucous assembly and ruthless fury towards the playing of their side. It delivered a brilliant second win of the season, a fourth Premier League goal for captain Rodrigo and a first for attractive young US international Brenden Aaronsohn.

More than anything from Jesse Marsh playing football, it can be assumed that the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa in February was a smart move, as the former took over the team two points above the reset zone. This was followed by an act of survival on the last day, and Marsh had time to implement his ideas throughout preseason.

Seven points and this inspiring defeat of Chelsea – that’s the fruit. “Before the game, I felt like there was no fear,” Marsh said. “Last year there was fear in every game. This means we can go out and work better.”

Thomas Tuchel was outmaneuvered by rivals who claimed responsibility for his 15th game in English football. After last week’s handshake episode with Antonio Conte, Tuchel thanked March warmly, but the Chelsea manager will have to resuscitate his team ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leicester.

Like everything in blue, Raheem Sterling was bright at first and then faded. He was close to opening his goal scoring at Chelsea when Conor Gallagher jabbed the ball down the left flank. Under the scorching sun, Sterling darted across the field and hit Illan Mellier’s goal: the stadium fell silent for a moment before local support felt relieved when the ball missed the goalkeeper’s left.

Sterling soon showed his sharpness again, this time pushing the ball towards Mason Mount, who passed the ball without looking at Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He should have fired instantly, but he hesitated and Leeds fled.

Rodrigo (right) hugs Jack Harrison, doubling Leeds’ lead. Photo: Simon Davis/ProSports/Shutterstock

The ones in white were seething everywhere. Aaronson, once with the Philadelphia Union and RB Salzburg, was a floating playmaker who shone throughout the game, one right hand bothered Kalidou Koulibaly enough to yank No. 7 down. The Leeds fans howled, Stuart Attwell waved a yellow card and Chelsea took a free-kick.

The heat seemed to cheer up the players, who turned the spectacle into action. Sterling beat Mellier, but his shot was ruled offside. Almost instantly, Aaronsohn charged Koulibaly from the right again as Leeds exchanged the ball in a rat-tat-tat rhythm.

Rodrigo came close as he flew along the left channel and fired at Édouard Mendy. The response was impressive, with Kai Havertz nodding midway to Mount, who deceived two defenders before Mellier parried a weak left from him.

For a while, Chelsea staged an occupation of the Leeds territory. Gallagher, Sterling, Mark Cucurella, Thiago Silva and Jorginho developed a dribbling sequence that their opponents chased after. Leeds’ exit was to grab the ball and through Rasmus Christensen pass another pass to Aaronsohn from the right. It won a corner that went nowhere, but the 21-year-old was the most likely creator for his team.

Kalidou Koulibaly sent off by Stuart Attwell, Chelsea lose 3-0. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The pirouette was followed by a dash into the open field, and when Aaronsohn next acted, it was decisive. Silva returned the ball to Mendy, who was about to go through the proverbial nightmare. Cruyff’s turn went awry and Aaronsohn lashed out and finished from inches away. The player, Marsh and the Leeds fans were furious.

Next, Chelsea had double problems. From the left flank, Jack Harrison defended a free kick, and Rodrigo, having beaten the static Rhys James, headed home beautifully. Perhaps this is a testament to why Tuchel wants to add Leicester defender Wesley Fofan to bolster his rear. Against the backdrop of the feverish wall of sound, Tuchel stood with a sullen face. What Mendy was thinking after the mistake that preceded this passage, one could, of course, guess.

At half-time, Leeds flew out. They deserve it. When asked if they could maintain their intensity, the answer was yes. Daniel James and Rodrigo led the attack, threatening Mendy’s goal as the match resumed. And if Chelsea attacked, they were pinned down – as Cucurella and Sterling discovered near the Leeds zone.

A frustrated Tuchel changed his midfield, replacing underperforming Jorginho and Gallagher with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. This made no difference as the day was remembered for Leeds being crowned by Harrison scoring third. James’ counter aimed at Aaronson was deflected by Rodrigo and Harrison couldn’t miss. As the fight drew to a close, Koulibaly replaced Joe Gelhardt. Attwell’s red card came out and Chelsea’s suffering was complete.

“We all love Leeds,” the fans sang. It was a brilliant, wonderful game and Marsh’s side will arrive in Brighton for the next league match in high spirits.