Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, may fail to oust Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November’s midterm elections with his ties to the party at risk.

Burns was listed as the host of a 2009 event titled “Pretty in Pink A Vicky Secret Affair,” an underwear party that “ratchets” — slang for trashy women — prevented from attending.

The scandal first emerged when Barnes ran for lieutenant governor in 2018. Facebook screenshots of the event published by local media outlets at the time show Burns listed as one of the party’s co-hosts.

“All the ratchets get flipped!!! We don’t have time for that, it’s a wiki party,” The post said . “Vicky’s” is an obvious reference to Victoria’s Secret.

“Someone said it’s a recession, so if you’re bad, it might be a stimulus package for you!!!” The post said.

Barnes’ party also announced prizes “for a girl who’s the hardest on her vicky!!!”

The Democratic Senate candidate’s Facebook event said bouncers at the door were “handing out free choke slams and sleeper holds” to men who showed up and it was “Vicki’s Secret Party, why do you want to roll around on the floor? Any dud???”

Barnes’ campaign pointed to the lieutenant governor’s previous comments regarding the scandal.

Burns previously told The Associated Press that he was not the driving force behind the party. “People get tagged/added as a co-host all the time,” Barnes told the AP in a 2018 text.

Barnes denounced the party as “immature” in a statement after reviewing the initial story. During the post, Burns serves on the Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board.

“The theme of this 9-year-old party is immature. As I’ve been throughout my time in public service, I’ve been committed to gender equality, including closing the pay gap, expanding paid family leave and protecting women’s rights to make their own health care decisions,” Burns said. “I’m not going to take a lecture from a Republican calling a woman a ‘horse face’ today.”

However, while denying it was immature, Burns called the media firestorm over his comments about women “ridiculous”.

“No complaints, it’s just a party,” Barnes said October 2018 Interview . “They want to use it, it’s a disappointment. They’ve done nothing to advance the cause of gender equality, whether it’s health care or equal pay…nothing.”

“I didn’t fight back because it was so ridiculous. Talking about distractions can waste time by spinning our wheels or talking about important issues,” Barnes said. “That’s what we’re going to continue.”

The lieutenant governor faces Johnson, who is seeking his third term in the Senate.