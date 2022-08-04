New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Joe Manchin has often disappointed Senate Democrats on key issues in this Congress and has a long-standing reputation as a moderate — but his overall voting record is closer to the party line than many other Senate centrists.

Manchin, DW.Va., according to the ProPublica database, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 88% of the time in this Congress and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, voted 91% of the time. Notably, he also agreed with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on 91% of the vote, according to ProPublica.

That number is lower than most other Democrats, including moderate Sen. Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz., who has voted with Schumer on 96% of roll calls since 2021. A majority of other Senate Democrats voted with Schumer 98% of the time, according to ProPublica.

Manchin, however, toes the party line on votes more often than some GOP moderates.

Manchin makes ‘nice talk’ with the film but won’t discuss details on social spending and the fate of the tax bill

Sen. Susan Collins. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Maine, R-Ky., this congressman, polled just 62% of the vote with ProPublica. According to the database, Collins actually voted more with Schumer 73% of the time.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted with McConnell at 68%. Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., who in recent years has embraced former President Donald Trump and distanced himself somewhat from his moderate past. Also, McConnell only voted 73% of the time.

“The bottom line is he portrays himself as a moderate, but at the end of the day he ends up where Chuck Schumer should be,” the Senate GOP leadership aide said of Manchin.

Additionally, Manchin supported and voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

A different Senate GOP aide identified a specific Manchin vote from this Congress that particularly irked them: the American Rescue Plan, which he said “got us a $1.9 trillion bill in the first place.” That bill passed along party lines and would not have become law if Manchin had voted against it. A GOP aide noted that Manchin voted against Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts.

Schumer-Manchin Social Spending and Tax Bill Faces Big Hurdles as Dems Seek Quick Passage

Renewed and forceful attacks on Manchin have come from Republicans for a new social spending and tax bill that Democrats hope to pass across party lines using a process called budget reconciliation. Schumer and Manchin announced the deal last week, titled the “Inflation Reduction Act,” after more than a year of internal negotiations.

The bill includes climate, prescription drug, Affordable Care Act, energy and tax provisions. It will spend and collect $433 billion $739 billion in tax revenue, According to the Democrats. Republicans, meanwhile, are attacking the bill, accusing it of placing an indirect tax burden on the middle class, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, and what they say are frivolous climate provisions.

Manchin’s office did not respond to a request for comment for this story. But the senator himself has argued that Republicans lack a base and that in less polarized times they would support his bill.

Manchin disputes data showing the social spending bill would raise taxes on the middle class during a recession

“My Republican colleagues My friends and I had a great time working with them. And I will continue to work with them in some way, shape or form,” Manchin said earlier this week in response to a question from Fox News Digital. “But these are things we’ve all talked about in bipartisan groups. How can we start paying off our debt and… take our finances seriously and get our financial house in order? These are the things we talk about every time we get together as a group, bipartisan support. How can we get more production?”

Republicans also said Manchin effectively flip-flopped after saying last month that passing a bill with major tax and spending provisions would not be wise in the current economy.

“Joe Manchin went back to everything he was publicly saying he wouldn’t do,” McConnell said Wednesday on Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show.”

Republicans who voted for China bill charge Manchin flip-flopped and lied on spending and tax hike measure

“It’s a complete flip-flop. Everything he was against, now he’s for,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said last week. “I regret when people look you in the eye and want to lie. But that’s a lesson learned, it won’t happen again.”

The senior senator from West Virginia hasn’t always been in lockstep with his party. While Democrats called an earlier version of their reconciliation bill “Build Back Better,” Manchin shut down the debate over his concerns about the proposed spending, which at some points reached $3 trillion.

He also has a history of sending back Biden officials during hearings, most notably the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Chairman Richard Glick, he shed light on slow-moving pipeline permits earlier this year. Manchin voted to confirm Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh under former President Donald Trump.

Perhaps most importantly, Manchin and Cinema have stood in lockstep this Congress against Democrat efforts to eliminate the Senate filibuster entirely. Democrats have tried to use the “nuclear option” for an election bill and said they want to get rid of the filibuster to pack the Supreme Court, make Puerto Rico a state, codify abortion rights and more. All those efforts have stalled, mostly because of Manchin.

But after pushing for this social spending bill, Republicans said they don’t consider Manchin a moderate and they’re done playing nice with him.

“We’re going to focus on that seat in 2024,” Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a statement, referring to Manchin’s 2024 re-election bid.