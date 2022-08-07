Manchin’s donors include pipeline giants who won his climate deal

BLACKSBURG, Virginia. After years of vigorous opposition from environmental activists, the Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline — a 304-mile natural gas pipeline through Appalachia — is behind schedule, over budget and subject to lawsuits. Back in February, one of its developers, NextEra Energy, warned that a plethora of legal and regulatory hurdles meant “the likelihood of the pipeline being completed is very slim.”
Then came Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and his impact on the Democratic climate agenda.
Mr. Manchin’s recent surprise agreement to support the Biden administration’s historic climate legislation came in part because the senator was promised something in return: not just pipeline support in his home state, but accelerated approval of pipelines and other infrastructure across the country as some more wide range of fossil fuel concessions.
It was a big win for the pipeline industry, which has quietly become one of Mr. Manchin’s biggest financial backers in recent years.
According to campaign finance disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission and counted by the Center for Operational Policy. In this cycle, Mr. Manchin has been the largest recipient of congressional money from gas pipeline companies, and has received three times as much from the industry as any other legislator.
NextEra Energy, a utility giant and a stakeholder in the Mountain Valley pipeline, is a major donor to both Mr. Manchin as well as Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat who negotiated a pipeline deal with Mr. Manchin. Mr Schumer has received over $281,000 The data shows that in this election cycle, NextEra. Equitrans Midstream, which owns the largest stake in the pipeline, gave over $10,000 Mr Manchin. The pipeline and its owners also spent a lot to lobby Congress.
The disclosures point to extraordinary behind-the-scenes spending and deals in the fossil fuel industry that have shaped climate change law that should nonetheless be transformative. The final reconciliation package, approved by the Senate on Sunday, provides nearly $400 billion for climate and energy policy, including support for cleaner technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. planet-warming gases are about 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
A spokesman for Mr. Manchin said the Mountain Valley pipeline “will help lower the cost of energy, enhance America’s energy security and create jobs in West Virginia.” An official in Mr. Schumer’s office said the pipeline deal “was only included at the urging of Senator Manchin as part of any agreement related to this reconciliation bill.”
Natalie Cox, a spokeswoman for Equitrans, said the company maintains “high standards of integrity” when interacting with politicians. She declined to say whether Equitrans had pressured any senator over the pipeline. NextEra Energy did not respond to requests for comment.
Despite concessions such as the pipeline deal, major environmental groups, as well as progressives in Congress, praised the law. Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for the nation to pass meaningful climate legislation.
But in Appalachia, where the Mountain Valley pipeline passes through steep mountains and nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands, the deal has highlighted economic and social tensions. in a region where the mining industry has created jobs in coal mines and drilling rigs for generations, but has also left deep footprints on the land and communities.
For years, environmental and civil rights activists, as well as many Democratic state legislators, have opposed a pipeline project that would transport more than two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia and through southern Virginia. The pipeline was supposed to be completed by 2018, but environmental groups successfully challenged a number of federal permits in court, where judges found that the pipeline developers’ analyzes of impacts on wildlife, sedimentation, and erosion were missing.
The environmental agenda of the Biden administration
President Biden is pushing for tougher rules but is facing a narrow path to achieving his global warming goals.
The pipeline deal means the Appalachians are once again becoming a “sacrificial zone” for the greater good, said Russell Chisholm, an Iraq War veteran and member of the “Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights” coalition of anti-building groups.
On Friday, he was visiting neighbor Jamie Hale, who showed him a can of cloudy tap water. It was thick with sediment that Mr. Hale suspected had been moved by construction along a pipeline route that runs along his property near Virginia’s border with West Virginia. Both men clashed with police during the protests. They spoke under the American flag that Mr. Hale had hung upside down ever since the workers started laying the pipes.
“If working people and the poor would take advantage, this bill could really help,” Mr. Chisholm said. “But this is all beyond our understanding, because it turns out that they were negotiating behind the scenes. It turns out that the pipeline was on the negotiating table, but we were not at this table.”
“There is a tendency to write off our region as a red state that got what they were due,” he added.
Concerns in Appalachia highlight the real implications of Democratic concessions on fossil fuels. The climate bill also requires the federal government to auction more public land and water for oil drilling as a precondition for more renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. It expands tax credits for carbon capture technologies, which could allow coal-fired or gas-fired power plants to continue to operate with lower emissions.
Mr. Manchin also secured a commitment to a follow-up bill that would make it easier to approve energy infrastructure projects and make it harder to oppose such projects under the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act.
These provisions may encourage further construction of pipelines, gas-fired power plants and other fossil-fuel infrastructure, to the detriment of low-income areas that already disproportionately concentrate these industries and often have fewer resources to negotiate with developers.
“People like me who are just trying to survive don’t have time to attend hearings and meetings,” said Crystal Mello, who has made a living cleaning houses in southwest Virginia for two decades. She listened to local hearings on her headphones while sweeping floors and took the time to support “sit-ins” in trees in nearby Elliston to prevent pipeline workers from cutting them down. Now she is a social organizer, although she continues to clean houses.
“These mountains should be protected by trees,” she said. “People say it’s a good deal, but at what cost?”
Concessions to gas pipelines come at a time when the fate of the industry has changed dramatically. For years, a glut of natural gas has driven prices down, and the coronavirus pandemic has pushed demand even further. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the recovery of the US economy, pushed prices higher.
As a result, gas pipelines and export terminals have become a key growth opportunity as Europe looks for ways to phase out Russian gas. And while the United States is taking steps to increase renewable energy sources, natural gas and oil remain the backbone of the US economy, and most of that fuel moves around the country via pipelines.
Gov. Jim Justice, a West Virginia Republican, said the pipeline must be completed and urged the Biden administration to embrace all forms of energy. “This country must be completely energy independent,” he said at a briefing in February. “Without a doubt, if that were the case, we would feel better and stronger and better.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Virginia Republican, also said the pipeline is vital to his state.
Supporters point to other benefits the law will bring to West Virginia. It will strengthen the federal trust fund to support miners who have black lung disease, for example, and offer incentives to build wind and solar farms in areas where coal mines or coal-fired plants have recently closed.
“If you’re looking to the future, this will help,” said David Owens, a retired local firefighter, after filling up his SUV near Blacksburg, Virginia. Opponents of the pipeline were only “postponing the inevitable,” he said. “It will happen”.
It remains unclear exactly how Mr. Manchin’s pipeline deal will work. Under the terms unveiled by the senator, the agreement requires federal agencies to take “all necessary actions” to allow the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley pipeline. The terms of the agreement, which will be included in a subsequent bill, would also give the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia jurisdiction over all future legal disputes, rather than leaving that power to the Fourth Circuit in Richmond. Virginia, where environmentalists have been successful.
The Fourth District canceled permits issued by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service, saying their analyzes of adverse impacts on wildlife, sedimentation and erosion were flawed. The pipeline project especially struggled to get permission to cross streams or wetlands in a part of the country where there are so many of them.
Joseph M. Lovett, an attorney for Appalachian Mountain Advocates, a legal nonprofit organization that is fighting the gas pipeline, said any change in legal jurisdiction ordered by Congress “was ridiculous.”
“We are a nation of laws. Powerful people don’t have the right to choose judges,” he said, adding, “If rich people can pay to get a better day in court, that’s just corruption.”
Mr. Manchin made clear his view that the need for fossil fuels will continue. He became a millionaire thanks to his family coal business and took more campaign money from the oil and gas industry than any of his peers.
Mr. Manchin has attracted more contributions in part because he is chairman of the Senate Energy Committee. Major pipeline companies that have contributed include Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline and Williams Companies.
David Seriff, a longtime pipeline opposer, watched from Brush Mountain on Saturday as the pipeline would pass half a mile from his home. As construction stalled, sections of thick pipe lay on the ground for years. “I rarely go out here anymore because I hate to see it,” he said.
Mr. Seriff said he was encouraged by Congress’ climate action. “But Democrats and people who call themselves environmentalists are ready to build the pipeline too,” he said.