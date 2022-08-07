Manchin’s donors include pipeline giants who won his climate deal

BLACKSBURG, Virginia. After years of vigorous opposition from environmental activists, the Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline — a 304-mile natural gas pipeline through Appalachia — is behind schedule, over budget and subject to lawsuits. Back in February, one of its developers, NextEra Energy, warned that a plethora of legal and regulatory hurdles meant “the likelihood of the pipeline being completed is very slim.”

Then came Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and his impact on the Democratic climate agenda.

Mr. Manchin’s recent surprise agreement to support the Biden administration’s historic climate legislation came in part because the senator was promised something in return: not just pipeline support in his home state, but accelerated approval of pipelines and other infrastructure across the country as some more wide range of fossil fuel concessions.

It was a big win for the pipeline industry, which has quietly become one of Mr. Manchin’s biggest financial backers in recent years.