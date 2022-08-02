New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III has not been “fooled” with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of Democrats in claiming the anti-inflation bill is anti-inflation, but the bill will not reduce inflation, as former congressional chief Manchin told Fox News on Monday from the budget office.

“The Senate’s move is what we call this anti-inflation bill. And combined [with the CHIPS act]They’ll spend too early and promise to pay later — and the deficit won’t come down for six years,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and former CBO director.

In that context, if the Federal Reserve is unable to reduce inflation over that period, the economy will be worse off.

“If the Fed doesn’t get inflation under control in six years, we’re all in really big trouble. It’s not going to do anything to help,” Holtz-Eakin said of the Manchin-Schumer compromise.

Noting that the legislation was criticized by the Joint Committee on Taxation, which was favorable to Democrats’ infrastructure legislation, Holtz-Eakin said none of his calculations or methodology had changed in the interim, even though lawmakers now ignore his analysis:

“[They] They have not changed the way they do anything. They get the tax law. They see meaning. They assign them to income groups. It’s business as usual for them. So they took the language as written, interpreted it, wrote it down and it hit people of all incomes,” he said.

“And that’s inevitable because it would raise huge taxes on American corporations that employ a lot of Americans, sell products to a lot of Americans — and that would lower wages in the former and lower prices in the latter. And that’s bad news for Americans of all incomes.” There is. It’s not a complicated analysis.”

Holtz-Eakin underscored that he doesn’t believe Manchin took advantage of his caucus, but that he “tried in good faith to negotiate for something he believes in.”

“So I don’t think he’s screwed, but I’m not sure he should trust the track record of the other side of that deal.”