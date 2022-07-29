Manchin’s $433 billion reconciliation bill could be costly for West Virginia, some residents worry

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some West Virginians like Sen. There are concerns that Joe Manchin’s $443 reconciliation bill is too costly, but others support the effort to fight climate change.

“He’s in a tough position as one of the more conservative Democrat senators,” Huntington’s Randy told Fox News. “Obviously, the needs and wants of West Virginians are different from those along the coast.”

After more than a year of negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of West Virginia and Manchin announced an agreement Wednesday on the scrapped reconciliation package. The law will cost $369 billion on green initiatives Reduce carbon pollution and include a 15% corporate minimum tax for businesses valued at more than $1 billion, according to the bill’s summary.

“It’s too much money to spend now with inflation and everything and all the problems that West Virginia has,” Greg Manchin, a 35-year resident of West Virginia, said of the proposal. “It’s certainly not something I support.”

Bill, an 80-year-old resident of West Virginia, told Fox News: “What he’s doing here is not helping industries that are in West Virginia. Right now, with this climate change that they’re trying to sell, it’s hurting. West Virginia.”

But some residents favored the inflation-reduction legislation.

“I think it’s a good idea right now,” Charles Towne’s Mark told Fox News. “There are things in the bill, like climate attention, that I want to address, and the bill does that.”

Co-written by Schumer and Manchin A statement released Wednesday: “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 makes a historic down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reduce carbon emissions by nearly 40% by 2030.”

The woman, Catherine, said she was happy Manchin had finally come to an agreement.

“He didn’t represent the Democrats in West Virginia,” Catherine said. “He represented his corporate interests instead.”

“Finally, with the agreement on this bill, I think he’s representing the people and working together [the] President as he wants,” she said.

with a total of $433 billion The package would cost less than a sixth of the roughly $3 trillion bill pushed by the Biden administration and Democrats last year. It has very few provisions but, according to Democrats, It will raise $739 billion in tax revenue.

“I think it’s an overall bad call,” Bill Dixon, a Charles Town realtor, told Fox News. “I think in general, I don’t think it’s a good time to be spending that much taxpayer money with inflation at this point.”

Gregg said: “It’s not fair to spend money when everybody’s hurting so much, and now they’re going to tax us more and take more money out of our pockets. The last time I thought about Joe Manchin a lot was for a year or two because he stood up against all the Democratic stuff that was going on.”

“I thought he was supportive of West Virginia,” Gregg continued. “He’s done a good job so far.”

Jason Donner and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.