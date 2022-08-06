New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several West Virginia Republicans said Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., could face a threat to his re-election chances after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure that would cost hundreds of billions of dollars last week. Raise hundreds of billions in new taxes.

Last week, Manchin, after more than a year of negotiations with party leadership, reached an agreement on legislation that scaled back much of the initial $3 trillion-plus “Build Back Better” bill. The new bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, would spend $433 billion and raise revenue by $739 billion. , According to the Democrats.

Manchin’s endorsement of the measure he said “Fox News Sunday” Host Brett Baier “isn’t raising taxes,” irked many watchers of Republican politics in the state, as well as those who now face a potential challenger to Manchin in 2024, sources weighing the state’s developments said.

“The Republican bench in West Virginia is deep and talented,” Republican political consultant Luke Thompson told Fox News Digital. “If Manchin supports this legislation, all the bipartisan goodwill he’s built over the past two years will disappear in an instant. And all the money in the world won’t save him from angry voters.”

Rep. Alex Mooney, RW.Va., West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore and, unlikely, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morsi, who lost to Manchin in the state’s 2018 Senate election, told Fox News Digital that it was “too early” to make decisions about 2024, but did not rule out a rematch with Manchin.

“While it’s too early to make decisions about 2024, it’s already clear that this bill is very unpopular in West Virginia, and every citizen who votes in the coming years will associate runaway inflation and skyrocketing electricity bills with this monstrosity,” Morrissey said. “I am deeply disappointed that Senator Manchin voted against such critical West Virginia interests.”

Rep., who currently represents the state’s second congressional district. Mooney will face Democratic candidate Barry Wendell in November in an attempt to retain his seat, which represents a solidly red district.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mooney, who has served in Congress since 2015, also did not rule out a Senate run in 2024, but insisted that he would focus on his own re-election efforts this year.

“Donald Trump won 69% of the vote in West Virginia in the 2020 election, and Joe Manchin voted twice to impeach him,” Mooney said. “Once again, he sold out the people of West Virginia by supporting the liberal Biden agenda. Right now, I’m focused on my re-election, but I believe Republicans will win the Senate race in West Virginia in 2024.”

Another source suggested in a statement to Fox News Digital that Manchin has a lot to lose by aligning himself with the Democrats’ mainstream agenda.

“With the reconciliation deal, Manchin is juggling his brand of politics with Biden and Schumer — a very dangerous thing for the West Virginia Democrat,” the source said. “It’s one thing when he’s getting headlines for stopping the Biden agenda — it hits home. But now he’s the main defender of the Biden/Schumer bill, which doesn’t reduce inflation, gives incentives to the rich to buy Teslas, and raises taxes on almost everyone to do it? Disastrous.”

The same source indicated that Moore, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who has served as state treasurer since January, will “spend some time” in West Virginia. Moved to punish banks Last week, the state stopped supporting the coal industry. “The smart money is on Moore,” the source said.

Manchin, whose current term ends in January 2025, has not announced whether he will seek re-election in 2024. Said in December 2021 He is “considering” another run and “isn’t ruling anything out.”

“I expect a lot of people to try to run for re-election, but he’s also famously mercurial,” a source told Fox News Digital, adding that Manchin may decide not to continue his service in D.C. if Republicans get fed up with the post. Take control of Congress next year.

Despite ongoing chatter about growing Republican opposition to Manchin in West Virginia, Mike Pushkin, a Democratic member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who also serves as chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party, made it clear that Manchin has the support of Democrats. State.

“Nearly 60% of West Virginians approve of what Joe Manchin is doing, and his sponsorship of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will improve that number,” Pushkin said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Joe Manchin has broad support among Democrats, independents, and the RNC and Mitch McConnell, Republicans. So there is an organized, coordinated effort between the RNC and their campaigners to misrepresent this landmark legislation…”

Pushkin noted that Manchin’s support for the inflation-reduction legislation would give the state’s voters a “tremendous reward” for his re-election.

“Manchin’s leadership in achieving a fiscally responsible deal that meets the real needs of West Virginia will be amply rewarded by the voters of West Virginia,” Pushkin said. “Republicans have always been about reducing the deficit as long as they’re in control. Then they develop amnesia and cut taxes without having to pay their ultra-rich contributors.”

“Ever since his successful campaigns for governor in successive elections, Republicans have tried to portray Joe Manchin as some kind of Washington-style politician out of touch with West Virginia values,” Pushkin added. “West Virginia Democrats and West Virginia voters will always see through that smokescreen and vote to re-elect him.”

