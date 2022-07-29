New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said in an online interview that he would not commit to voting for a potential candidate, including President Biden, in the 2024 presidential election.

Manchin spoke with Chris Cuomo about the growing polarization in US politics, partisan extremism in Washington DC and working with politicians across the island.

Asked if he was locked into voting for Biden in 2024 because of his party affiliation, Manchin declined to commit to any candidate.

Senate campaign chairs blast Manchin’s inflation bill: ‘It’s all lies’

When asked if he believed Biden would win a second term, Manchin initially downplayed the need for every citizen to consult their own conscience. When pushed to weigh in on his own thoughts, Manchin said, “If Joe Biden runs again — if he’s the Democrat candidate — depending on who the Republican candidate is, we’ll have to wait and see.”

“I’m not judging anything or how I support or don’t support […] But I can tell you this. Everyone should pray for the president-elect — Democrat, Republican, independent — to succeed. I will do whatever I can to help that person succeed.”

Cuomo, surprised by Manchin’s response, pointed out that it was rare for a sitting senator to once again disapprove a sitting president of their own party.

House Republicans Move to Reject China Competition Bill After Manchin, Schumer Agree to Reconciliation Deal

“I don’t know what to tell you on that. I’m always just for the right guy when they’re running. […] Joe Biden is a good guy with a good heart who wants to do the right thing,” Manchin responded.

The senator praised the president, saying, “And I’ve always believed that. Some of the people around him sometimes I don’t agree with, and I disagree with a lot of the advice he’s getting, and we talk back and forth. But we talk very respectfully, honestly.”

What’s in the Manchin-Schumer Tax Hike and Climate Change Bill?

Manchin was also pressed to answer whether he might run for president — a question he initially dodged. However, when asked to give a more direct answer, the senator did not rule out the possibility.

Manchin, who has taken heat from progressive Democrats for months for tanking the Build Back Better agenda, is now being praised by Democrats who demand broader climate change legislation.

Manchin on Wednesday announced a deal on a reconciliation package that would make major investments in green energy production and health care while raising funds through additional corporate taxes and tougher IRS enforcement. Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY. Accordingly, the Inflation Reduction Act would raise $739 billion, invest $433 billion in climate programs — which would reduce carbon pollution by nearly 40% by 2030 — and also cut prescription drug programs. deficit.