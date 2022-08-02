Manchin wins Democrats pledge to complete contested pipeline

WASHINGTON. Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia secured a pledge from Democratic and White House leaders to complete the controversial 304-mile natural gas pipeline in his state. tax account.
Mr. Manchin, who brokered a surprise deal last week between Democrats to pass landmark climate legislation, has made easing permits for energy projects one of the terms of the deal. On Tuesday, his office released details of a supplemental agreement he struck with New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Biden.
This ensures that federal agencies “take all necessary action to permit the construction and operation” of the natural gas pipeline, known as the Mountain Valley pipeline. The project, which has been opposed for years by environmentalists, civil rights activists, and many Virginia Democratic lawmakers, would have to transport natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus Shale fields through nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands before end in Virginia.
The pipeline was originally expected to be completed by 2018, but environmental groups successfully challenged a number of federal permits for the project at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia.
The court quashed permits issued by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service, saying their analysis of adverse impacts on wildlife, sedimentation and erosion was flawed.
The delays have been so significant that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s certification of the project expires in October. Developers are looking for an extension for the second time.
Jared Margolis, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups fighting the pipeline, acknowledges that Congress has the ability to reverse the courts’ decisions and move the project forward. But, according to him, “this will not prevent a challenge” from opponents.
A side deal struck by Mr. Manchin and Democratic leaders will give the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia jurisdiction over all future lawsuits, taking the case out of the Fourth Circuit, where environmentalists have been successful.
Other parts of the agreement will make it harder for opponents to delay energy projects under the National Environmental Policy Act, the founding law on environmental protection, by setting a two-year time limit for contestation. It would also require the President to establish 25 “priority” projects on federal lands, which should include fossil fuels and nuclear energy. In addition, he will amend a section of the Clean Water Act to make it more difficult to block or delay pipeline projects.
Neither Mr. Schumer nor Ms. Pelosi responded to requests for comment. A White House spokesman also did not respond.
Some Democrats, such as Raul Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, have said they will not support any move to speed up the construction of pipelines or other energy projects.
But three people familiar with Mr. Manchin’s deal said Democratic leaders are likely to move the Mountain Valley pipeline and permit provisions into mandatory legislation, such as the federal government’s funding bill, to maximize their chances.
Mr. Manchin said Monday that he believes the United States needs to reform its permitting rules for increasing energy production.
“Why do we go around the world and ask people to do what we want to do for ourselves?” Mr Manchin said. “How do we get a permit process to address the issues we are facing today and the urgency that we are unable to meet due to our permit.”
Environmental activists denounced the Mountain Valley pipeline and permit deal and urged Democrats to renegotiate that agreement with Mr. Manchin.
“The implications of this side deal are significant, especially as Congress is poised to accelerate the development of energy projects,” said Abigail Dillen, president of environmental group Earthjustice. She said she was particularly concerned that limiting the time it takes to review and challenge projects could allow developers to be “rough on the communities.”
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project called Mr. Manchin’s deal dangerous to water quality and the climate, noting that the creation of a new pipeline guarantees additional greenhouse gas emissions in the future. The pipeline is expected to deliver more than two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.
Notably, none of the environmental groups called on lawmakers to vote against the climate and tax package, which currently includes $369 billion over ten years, to move the nation away from fossil fuels. Energy experts have calculated that the overall package will cut emissions by 40 percent from 2005 levels by the end of this decade, even with the permit relief and other measures Mr. Manchin has secured for fossil fuel development.
Some called the permit deal a victory for all energy development.
“That seems like a balanced approach to me,” said Neil Chatterjee, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Mr. Chatterjee said that streamlining the process for obtaining project permits could also help bring wind, solar and other renewable energy into the grid more quickly.
Mr. Schumer indicated he hoped to have a vote on a broader climate and tax bill as early as this week.