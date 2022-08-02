Manchin wins Democrats pledge to complete contested pipeline

WASHINGTON. Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia secured a pledge from Democratic and White House leaders to complete the controversial 304-mile natural gas pipeline in his state. tax account.

Mr. Manchin, who brokered a surprise deal last week between Democrats to pass landmark climate legislation, has made easing permits for energy projects one of the terms of the deal. On Tuesday, his office released details of a supplemental agreement he struck with New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and President Biden.

This ensures that federal agencies “take all necessary action to permit the construction and operation” of the natural gas pipeline, known as the Mountain Valley pipeline. The project, which has been opposed for years by environmentalists, civil rights activists, and many Virginia Democratic lawmakers, would have to transport natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus Shale fields through nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands before end in Virginia.