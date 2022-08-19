New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. for the oil and gas permitting bill in exchange for the West Virginia senator’s support for the White House’s $739 billion in climate change spending and tax hikes. Joe Manchin negotiated a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which President Biden signed last week. At stake, as progressives say they are not bound by any agreement and vow to oppose the law.

Critics say Manchin gave up leverage to get the enabling bill through the House by helping Democrats pass the first inflation-reducing legislation through a party-line process known as budget reconciliation.

“Manchin was so eager to side with President Biden that he strangled America under the false premise that liberals would allow more domestic oil pipelines, Rep. Alex Mooney, RW.Va., told Fox News Digital. “They won’t. .”

Mooney has been touted as a potential challenger to Manchin’s re-election bid in 2024.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Manchin’s office expressed confidence that the enabling bill would pass:

“Senator Manchin has always had West Virginia’s best interests in mind, and the Inflation Reduction Act serves West Virginians and Americans by reducing prescription drug and healthcare costs, addressing high energy costs by increasing home energy production, and securing black lung benefits forever,” he said. . . “Senator Manchin looks forward to following this momentum by passing comprehensive authorization reform next month.”

Democrats began working on a reconciliation bill shortly after Biden took office. Initially titled Build Back Better, the legislation was proposed as an ambitious overhaul of the nation’s economy and climate infrastructure.

Revisions to the bill died 50-50 in the Senate and Manchin feared inflation would rise. The West Virginia Democrat changed course this year after securing enough concessions from Schumer and reducing the bill from its initial $3.5 trillion price tag.

As part of the deal, Manchin received a commitment from Schumer to pass legislation by the end of September to streamline the permit approval process for drilling for oil and gas.

The enabling bill, which has yet to be made public, would set a timeline by which environmental agencies must conduct reviews for proposed projects. It also requires the federal government to auction off more leases for the right to drill on federal land.

Manchin’s biggest prize is provisions in the bill expected to catalyze approval of a natural gas pipeline that would run more than 300 miles through Virginia and West Virginia. The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline was launched in 2014 and is about 90% complete but has been stalled by environmental lawsuits in recent months.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is the only project in the entire country that can bring 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to market in just six months,” Manchin said when news of the deal first broke earlier this month. “Completing this pipeline will increase supply, strengthen American energy security and lower gas prices.”

Progressive House Democrats, however, disagree. They say the permitting bill Manchin wants threatens to erode any climate benefits from the inflation-reducing legislation.

“We will unite to defeat a separate Manchin ‘permitting reform’ that will accelerate climate change and pollute Black, Brown, Indigenous and low-income communities,” said Rep. said Rashida Talaib, D-Mich. “The stage went back on its word [Build Back Better] Done and now we owe him nothing.

Talib and others in the 98-member Congressional Progressive Caucus have vowed to vote against the authorization bill if it comes up for a vote in the House. The fact that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., can only lose four Democrats on any bill before relying on the GOP could prove costly.

Progressives are also warning House Democratic leaders against trying to slip the permitting bill into a larger legislative package. He says if the measure reaches the House floor, it should be independent.

It is not only the Left Party MPs who are taking issue with the Permitting Bill. Some Senate Republicans say their votes are not guaranteed, especially after Manchin sided with fellow Democrats to advance Biden’s tax and climate agenda.

“If you think you’re going to get 60 votes that are sweet treats that can’t be reconciled, you need to think long and hard about what you’re doing,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. said

Late last month, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) revealed in an analysis that the inflation-reducing legislation would raise taxes by billions of dollars, including on middle-class earners.

Since the enabling bill was left out of a larger reconciliation package, it would need at least 60 votes to pass in the Senate. The weakened position Manchin finds himself in has GOP critics questioning his image as a skilled dealmaker.

“Joe Manchin sold West Virginia for President Biden’s signature,” Mooney said. “He single-handedly restarted the Biden administration’s inflationary spending spree.”