Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is rushing to pass the 2022 Inflation Relief Act.

I don’t blame him. The more scrutiny the mini-build back better proposal receives, the worse it looks.

Let’s start with the obvious: Despite its disinformation ministry, the law will not reduce inflation. Analysis from The Penn Wharton Budget Model “The effect on inflation is not statistically distinguishable from zero.”

It’s the same PWBM that Schumer spoke of a while ago when opposing the GOP tax bill, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., describes as “respect on both sides of the aisle.”

In addition, promises that this bill will reduce our fiscal deficit rely on optimistic assumptions about what the IRS will increase in the way of tax evasion and raise $313 billion in taxes on corporations that are harmful to our manufacturers. That Democrats will also decide to return it.

Expanding tax credits to buy more EVs and subsidize more renewables in what President Joe Biden has called a historic investment in combating climate change doesn’t seem likely to solve critical raw material shortages and certainly complicate other problems. Provisions in the “Made in America” ​​bill.

So, while it checks a lot of satisfying boxes for Democrats panicking ahead of the midterms, this bill won’t lower inflation, won’t lower our deficit, and won’t have much of an impact on the climate.

In addition, it would raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000, as offered by President Joe Biden and recently passed by Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. He repeated the solemn promise promoting this harmful bill.

Otherwise, like our confused and wildly unpopular president, this is a fully-fledged law that magically sprung from a dark basement in over 700 pages.

Let’s review. How will this bill fight inflation? First, by allowing the government to negotiate certain drug prices, which would save $288 billion over ten years.

40% of that ($122 billion) comes from the Trump administration rolling back a rule that was never supposed to go into effect. Such games are played in this act.

There is no doubt that the Govt can Effectively sets prices on various drugs, as it controls approximately 36% of total healthcare spending. But drug companies hit by those price caps are almost certain to raise prices on other products, new drugs, or the same products sold to private consumers. They simply won’t absorb the meager profits distributed by the feds, and they shouldn’t.

Also, the rising cost of prescription drugs does not increase inflation. In fact, in May, so Consumer Price Index Prices paid for prescription drugs increased by less than 2%, up 8.6%.

Therefore, capping an item that does not actually contribute much to inflation cannot be expected to reduce it.

Second, the bill would supposedly fight inflation by reducing the deficit. Of course, Democrats denying that their reckless $1.9 trillion American rescue plan blew up our already bloated budget deficits and fueled inflation is a tricky argument.

Apparently, some deficits are worse than others.

In any case, the deficit impact depends in part on whether giving the IRS an additional $80 billion would result in significantly increased revenue.

In an earlier iteration of Build Back Better, the Biden administration estimated that such investments in tax snoops would generate $316 billion over ten years; The nonpartisan CBO lowered that to $200 billion. Now the Democrats’ estimate is $124 billion, another downgrade that doesn’t do much to boost our confidence.

Another source of increased revenue comes from tax increases, which, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, will raise an additional $16.7 billion in 2023 on American taxpayers earning less than $200,000. The proposal would raise another $14.1 billion from taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000. .

Furthermore, during the ten-year window covered by the bill, the average tax rate paid by each income bracket would increase.

Because the 15% minimum tax on “book” corporate profits—depreciation for tax purposes immediately reduces profits—reduces business costs, which increases productivity and thus raises wages. And, because corporations don’t eat those tax increases—they pass them on through lower wages and less investment.

The National Association of Manufacturers The tax will reduce workers’ incomes by $17.1 billion next year — and that’s just one year. They conclude that this will also cost 218,108 workers their jobs.

The bill, however, would give large taxpayer handouts to a few favored industries. The Wall Street Journal reported that “companies will receive tax credits for spending on wind, solar, critical minerals, biofuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, nuclear, “sustainable” aviation fuel, lithium-ion batteries, electric-vehicle charging stations and more.” ”

We’ve seen how successful the federal government can be at picking winners and losers. Remember Solyndra?

Democrats say the bill will reduce our deficit by $300 billion over the next decade. However, if the Obamacare subsidies included in the bill become permanent, which they will, that number will drop to just $89 billion — a drop in the federal bucket.

therefore Our country is heading towards recession And with 40 years of high inflation, this is not the time to experiment.

This is not the time to spend hundreds of billions of dollars, in addition to similar amounts allocated in previous bills, to favorable causes. This is certainly not the time to raise taxes on job creators.

Democrats must deep-six this dangerous bill or expect to be deep-sixed themselves in November.

