Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passed the $739 billion tax hike, climate change and health care bill, but divisions between progressive and moderate Democrats have blocked passage in the House.

With Democrats holding a slim 220-210 majority in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could withstand only four Democratic defectors when the entire chamber votes, likely because of unanimous GOP opposition.

The thin cushion is what every Democrat needs to vote in favor of Pelosi The Manchin-Schumer bill When it comes to the expected vote on Friday.

That fact has rallied outside groups eager to see the bill fail.

The health care and pharmaceutical industries, in particular, are working hard to pressure moderate House Democrats to oppose the bill.

Health care lobbyists are targeting Democrats who represent them Swing districts or moderates Those who are retiring or have lost their primaries. Much has focused on selling lawmakers the argument that the bill will negatively impact seniors, a key voting bloc for both Democrats and Republicans.

“Health plans and drugmakers will have to navigate more government in Medicare Part D, and they’re worried it will mean less benefits and care for our seniors,” said a source familiar with the health care industry and its lobbying efforts and messaging. “Seniors now face higher premiums at a time of historic inflation.”

A cadre of moderate House Democrats, who top the list of targets, have previously raised concerns about allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, a central provision of the Manchin-Schumer bill.

No significant progress is seen in the pressure campaign.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, an Oregon Democrat and target of the effort, threw his support behind the legislation Monday. Schrader, who is retiring after losing to a more progressive primary challenger, was seen as a key holdout because of concerns about the prescription drug pricing plan.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription drug costs and strengthen health care for American families, while the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars,” Schrader and other members of the right-wing Blue Dog Coalition said in a joint statement. “We are laser-focused on solving our nation’s major economic, energy and climate issues for future generations and will move swiftly to send this bill to the president’s desk.”

Outside of prescription drugs, two moderate Texas Democrats are also facing pressure to oppose a bill that includes a fee on methane emissions.

The tax is considered a burden to fossil fuel industries that employ thousands of workers in the border region between Texas and Mexico.

In addition to moderates, support for the Manchin-Schumer bill did not come from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

While many left-leaning lawmakers are expected to support the legislation, some have criticized it as too friendly to the fossil fuel industry.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., slammed the bill during a marathon voting session last week for not going far enough to combat climate change.

“This bill, as currently written, is a huge giveaway to the fossil fuel industry,” Sanders said. “It’s a slap in the face to communities struggling to protect themselves from dirty fossil fuels.”

Sanders ultimately ended up voting for the bill after his efforts to amend the bill to prevent subsidies from going to energy companies were defeated. Vermont’s independent progressive allies in the House, however, are significantly more strident.

Last year, six left-leaning House Democrats nearly tanked President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill on climate issues. The bill would have failed in the House without the support of 13 moderate Republicans.

GOP leaders have made clear that Pelosi cannot expect such support on the Manchin-Schumer bill.

“House Republicans will stand against this tax on American families and oppose this bill,” said GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.