Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday ruled out campaigning against former President Donald Trump in 2024 because of his work on the Democrats’ social spending bill, speculating that Trump’s involvement could also help him win the election.

“He did it in 2018 and I got elected then because it helped me, so he’ll help me again,” Manchin, DW.Va., said when asked about Trump’s comment via Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital’s Harris Alick reported Saturday that Trump questioned both Manchin and his fellow right-wing Sen. Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz., during remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“What happened to Manchin and the movie, what happened, where did this new philosophy come from,” Trump said. “If this deal goes through, I think they’ll both lose their next election, and I believe West Virginia and Arizona won’t stand for what was done to them.”

“I’ll get off [there] And campaign against him as hard as anyone can,” Trump added.

West Virginia is a deep red state and Trump has about 40 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. Manchin, a moderate Democrat, was elected governor, secretary of state, and senator there several times.

But Republicans are likely to target Manchin’s seat in 2024, especially in light of what they say is a “reckless” spending bill in the Democrats’ inflation-reduction legislation.

“We’re going to focus on that seat in 2024,” Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a statement this week.