Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin raised only a fraction of his campaign funds from voters in his home state, while out-of-state donations and corporate donations make up the majority of his fundraising, according to a Fox News Digital analysis.

Manchin, who stunned Washington last week after announcing a deal to advance a green energy and pharmaceutical spending bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act, has received about $6.1 million from individual donors who gave a total of more than $200 to his campaign between January 2021 and June 30. 2022, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings.

Of that total, just over $65,000 in donations came from people living in West Virginia, while more than $6 million came from people in other states. Manchin also received about $176,000 in small-dollar donations, though it’s unclear how much came from people in West Virginia because campaigns aren’t required to report donor information on donations under $200.

Manchin is not up for re-election until 2024 — and has not announced whether he will seek another term in the Senate. Manchin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The inflation-reduction legislation Manchin announced last week as a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., includes $433 billion in new spending on green energy programs and expanded Affordable Care Act benefits. The new spending will be paid for by raising $739 billion in revenue through corporate tax increases and tougher IRS enforcement. While the balance of the additional revenue would cover the deficit, Democrats insist the bill will reduce inflation in the future.

The bill faces several hurdles to pass in the Senate before the August recess, making sure all 50 Democrats get a vote in Washington. Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., also has not announced whether she will vote for the bill. Cinema and Manchin have been key factors in reducing massive Build Back Better spending proposals in President Biden’s first year in office.

Manchin’s support for the bill, which includes larger payments for green energy grants and programs, is due to other provisions in the bill that benefit West Virginia’s energy production.

The bill includes provisions to regulate pipeline production for natural gas, for example. However, Rep. Alex Mooney, RW.Va., criticized the bill in a local newspaper column last week as “raising taxes on West Virginia’s coal mining industry and giving subsidies to liberals in deep blue states to drive electric vehicles.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., told Politico that Manchin will have trouble convincing her constituents that the bill is good for West Virginia.

“I think it’s not good for the state and it’s hard to sell in the state,” Capito said.

Since announcing the Deinflation Act, Republicans have criticized Manchin as impeding Biden’s political agenda after holding a line against Build Back Better proposals. Others suggest he faces a re-election path if he runs again.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Manchin’s seat will be a GOP target in 2024, Politico reported.