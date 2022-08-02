New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the United States enters a recession following two quarters of negative growth, Sen. Joe Manchin disagrees.

“We have to agree to disagree, differences of opinion,” Manchin, DW.Va., said when asked by Fox News Digital about an analysis by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation that showed his bill would raise middle-class taxes.

The Committee analysis Officially titled the “Inflation Reduction Act,” Manchin’s bill would raise taxes by 2023 on six of the eight income brackets below $200,000.

The film is yet to be decided on Manchin’s social spending bill, which will be decided after a parliamentary review

Manchin quickly deflected Fox News Digital’s question to discuss parts of the bill that he said should be bipartisan.

“My Republican colleagues are my friends and I’ve worked great with them. And I will continue to work with them in some way, shape or form,” Manchin said. “But these are things that we’ve all talked about in bipartisan groups. How can we start paying down our debt and… take our economy seriously, get our financial house in order? These are the things every time we get together as a group, bipartisan support, we talk about. How do we get more production? Can we get it?”

However, Republicans say Manchin’s legislation, which he announced last week with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., doesn’t make sense during a tech recession after two quarters of the economy shrank.

What’s in the Manchin-Schumer Tax Hike and Climate Change Bill?

“The median household income in West Virginia is $48,037. This bill would raise taxes on Americans below that level and help families buy five times as many electric cars,” tweeted Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. This week.

Cornyn cited a provision in the bill that would give families making up to $300,000 a tax credit of up to $7,500 to buy certain electric vehicles.

Manchin also pushed back against the idea that his bill would raise taxes on the middle class in particular comments.

“Taxes haven’t changed one dime, I don’t know where they’re going down,” Manchin said. “The only thing that’s done is… if you’re a billion dollar company or more… you have to pay at least 15%.”

“I can’t believe they’re saying the bill will affect the average American’s taxes,” Manchin said.

“It doesn’t affect… not at all,” he said.