Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., who doesn’t always go along with his party’s leadership, declined Sunday to declare whether he would support President Biden in 2024 or want Democrats to win in 2022.

Appearing at several political events on Sunday, Manchin was pressed on whether he would stand with fellow Democrats.

“Would you support him if he runs in 2024?” host Bret Baier asked Biden on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I will not run in 2024,” Manchin said.

Beyer asked if Manchin himself had discussed a run in 2024.

“I’m not going into 2024,” he repeated. “There will be plenty of middle politics by now.”

This is the second time in as many days that Manchin has refused to declare support for the president’s re-election. In an online interview with Chris Cuomo, Manchin said “we’ll have to wait and see” depending on who he supports in 2024, and from which party.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd asked Manchin if he expected Democrats to retain control of the House and Senate in the November elections.

“I think people are sick and tired of politics, Chuck,” Manchin replied. “I really do.”

Todd repeated the question. Manchin appeared on the verge of endorsing his fellow Democrats, then stopped.

“Oh, I’d rather–,” he cut himself off. “You know, I’m not making those choices or decisions,” he said.

Manchin said he can work with both parties, that “Democrats have great candidates running” and that he has “tremendous respect” for his GOP colleagues.

Todd pressed again if Manchin really cared what happened in November.

“Whatever the voters choose. I can’t decide what happens in Kansas, or California, or Texas. I really can’t,” Manchin said.

“I always take the approach, whoever you send me, that’s your representative and I respect them,” Manchin continued. “And I respect the state for the people they send and I do my best to work with them, to do what’s best for my country. I don’t play politics that way, I don’t like it. That’s not me.”