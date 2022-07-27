New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After more than a year of negotiations among Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the reconciliation bill.

Manchin, DW.Va., has frustrated Democrats for months, at one point consistently refusing to support party-line legislation that Democrats want to spend more than $3 trillion on. Democrats called the legislation “build back better,” and Manchin shut down negotiations on it late last year.

But with Democrats clinging to a legislative victory before the midterms, Schumer, D-N.Y., continued to negotiate directly with Manchin throughout the spring and summer. In a lengthy statement, the moderate senator said Wednesday that those negotiations resulted in a deal for a slimmed-down bill that includes tax, climate and prescription drug provisions.

“For too long, the reconciliation debate in Washington has been defined by how it helps advance the Democrats’ political agenda of Build Back Better,” Manchin said. “Build back is better dead, instead we have an opportunity to strengthen our nation by bringing Americans together.”

Democrats are using a process called budget reconciliation to push legislation that would allow them to get around a Senate filibuster with just 50 votes. As long as all Democrats avoid catching COVID-19 and are present and able to vote for the bill, they will have the votes to get the legislation across the finish line.

Manchin said in his statement that the bill would include a minimum 15% tax on companies worth more than $1 billion and invest in a wide range of energy, including fossil fuel, nuclear and renewable energy. It’s on top of deals Democrats previously reached on prescription drugs and extending subsidies included in the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“I am now proposing and will vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Instead of risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill would lower the inflationary taxes Americans pay, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and guarantee our nation’s investment in energy security and climate change solutions. Manchin said.

He also said that “President Biden, Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi are committed to advancing a commonsense suite of enabling reforms this fall.”

According to Schumer and Manchin’s offices, the bill would raise $739 billion in revenue through IRS tax enforcement, corporate minimum tax, IRS tax enforcement and closing the carried interest loophole. They said it would spend a total of $433 billion, on energy and climate change regulations and on the ACA extension.

His opposition to expensive reconciliation proposals by Manchin and Democrats has frustrated liberal Democrats for months. But at least one progressive said Wednesday she was happy with Manchin’s deal.

“I’m very hopeful that Senator Manchin will announce a deal,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., when asked if she was confident reconciliation would move forward.

Meanwhile, Republicans criticized the deal, which was announced just hours after the Senate passed a bill on competition with China. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has threatened to kill the China bill if Democrats move forward with reconciliation.

“Senate Democrats can rename Build Back Broke any number of times to make it any less devastating to American families and small businesses,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “Raising taxes on job creators, crushing energy producers with new regulations, and stifling inventors looking for new cures will make this recession worse, not better.”

“With inflation at a 41-year high and a recession on the way, Democrats want higher taxes, more government spending and an attack on American energy,” added Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo. “So much for helping American families.”

