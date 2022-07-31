New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., explained why he agreed to support the new spending package, promising it wouldn’t raise taxes or worsen inflation, admitting he was wrong about the previous spending bill.

In a “Fox News Sunday” interview with host Brett Baier last year, Manchin appeared on the same program and said the previous Democratic spending bill, the American Rescue Plan, would not lead to inflation. On Sunday, Manchin admitted he was wrong about that.

“Why should Americans believe you now when you say this new bill will not increase inflation?” Bayer asked.

I will make sure that this mistake does not happen again,” said Manchin. “Bottom line, I’ll make sure I don’t make that mistake again.”

Manchin has been adamant that the new bill will not raise taxes, despite what groups like Americans for Tax Reform claim.

“It doesn’t raise taxes,” Manchin said, “all it does is close loopholes.”

Manchin said he doubted he could ever reach a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and that when he did reach a deal, he would “make sure there were no tax increases.”

The new bill, Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, it was scaled back significantly from the Build Back Better Act, which Democrats failed to pass. That bill cost about $3 trillion, while the current bill costs $433 billion.

The new bill includes a 15% corporate minimum tax for businesses valued at more than $1 billion, which is expected to raise $313 billion; Step-up IRS tax enforcement, expected to raise $124 billion; And it closes an interest loophole estimated to raise $14 billion. The senator insisted that this is not the same as raising taxes.

“All it does is close loopholes,” he said.

Another part of the bill Manchin addressed Sunday is a subsidy for people making up to $300,000 a year to buy an electric car. The provision has been criticized as forcing ordinary people to pay to buy expensive vehicles for wealthy Americans. Manchin himself has blasted the idea in the past, pointing out how the vehicles are already in high demand and incentives don’t make sense.

Today, Manchin says he still holds that belief, but the current bill is not just about buying electric, but about supporting American manufacturing. To qualify for the subsidy, the car battery must be manufactured in the USA, not China.

“We’re not looking to make sure that China has a complete grip on us, and we’re trying to break it. And we’re going to break it as quickly as we can, because we’re encouraged,” he said.

Fox News’ Jason Donner and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.