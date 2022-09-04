Manchester United’s Ten Hag wants to be Ronaldo’s ‘friend and teacher’

Eric ten Hag has said he will be a friend or mentor to Cristiano Ronaldo depending on what it takes to manage him productively for the team, but the Manchester United manager is concerned about the 37-year-old’s fitness.

“I will be his friend and sometimes his teacher. It depends on the situation,” Ten Hag said of the striker who failed to secure his way out of the club during the summer transfer window. However, the manager is concerned that Ronaldo missed most of the pre-season due to family circumstances.

“As we all know, he didn’t have preseason and you can’t miss preseason,” Ten Hag said. “It’s the foundation, and especially in the game we play, the way we play. We play a different type compared to last year. It depends on requirements, cooperation and certain positioning [of players]in position and out of it, but fitness is another matter.

Ten Hag is pleased with Lisandro Martinez, one of his summer transfers, but wants the Argentine to improve. “I wanted him [he is] ball-handling defender, but you also see his defensive ability,” he said. “His toughness, his attitude, his anticipation and unity. I know what he is capable of. This is the base – he is doing well, but he should work much better. ”

Martinez was bought from Ajax along with Anthony, while Tyrell Malasia also came from Dutch club Feyenoord. The manager was reminded of the uneven number of contract signings from the Netherlands. “First of all, the players we have signed are players from the national team of their country,” Ten Hag said. “They did very well in the Champions League and thirdly, given their individual skills, they are capable of playing high-intensity football.”