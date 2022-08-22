Manchester United’s Ten Hag vows to ‘rebuild’ injured team

Bullish Erik ten Hag insisted he would “rebuild” Manchester United, with the manager pointing to his track record at his previous clubs Ajax, Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles as proof he could do it.

The Dutchman lost United’s first two matches against Brighton and Brentford 2-1 and 4-0 respectively, with Liverpool visiting on Monday. However, despite this and the team’s lackluster performance, Ten Hag performed confidently.

Liverpool saved money by not changing managers like rivals, jokes Jurgen Klopp. Read more

“I’m here for the club and to rebuild the club,” Ten Hag said. “I knew before that this was a challenge, and I wanted this challenge. I knew before that it was going to be hard, but I wanted it, because in my career, wherever I started, the beginning was difficult, but I did it, and I am convinced that I can do it here.

“So I chose this project, I knew it was a process and I will be true to the philosophy and the plan that we had and I am confident in the collaboration that I have with the players and also with the team, coaches and directors. “.

Ten Hag’s one season with the Eagles – 2012-13 – ended with him returning the club to the Eredivisie for the first time since 1996. In Utrecht from 2015 to 2017, the team finished fifth and fourth. In his five years at Ajax, he won three Dutch titles and two KNVB Cups.

After the loss to Brentford, Ten Hag criticized his players, saying they lacked spirit. He was asked if it was gambling as they might get frustrated.

“No. I think every coach will demand this from his players, and that’s fine. It’s your duty to the club to fight and give 100%,” said the coach.

“One of the things as a coach is that you have to work on the attitude and mentality of the players. This is what I do. This is the first time since June 27th. [when pre-season began] that I was not happy and not satisfied, and I told them.”

On the Sunday following the loss to Brentford, he canceled the team’s day off. “I made the decision on Saturday – during the game when I saw the performance,” Ten Hag said. “It’s not the standard for Manchester United and it’s really not my standard. We had to change it. I should [tell] team, players, what is the standard that we don’t accept it.”

In recent seasons, Liverpool have won every trophy under Jurgen Klopp. Ten Hag was asked what the difference was between his side and the German side. “I don’t know if you can [say] it’s in football but what we have to do is: we know where we are now, we have to improve a lot, we have to work on our plan and not look at Liverpool,” he said.