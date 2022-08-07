Manchester United’s optimism faded as old failures returned

BUT bright sun, blue sky, temperature rises above 20C. The trams were full more than three hours before the start, the megamarket rammed. The stewards and guards chirp embarrassingly. The face of the new manager gleamed from under the scarves stretched out on the stalls on Matt Busby Street. A distinct rumble in the air. Perhaps, even if you were really looking for it, a feeling of optimism. Then they started.

There have been many depressing days for Manchester United in recent years, but few as depressing as this one. There was a feeling that Brighton, having sold Yves Bissum and Mark Cucurella, would no longer be the same as it was last season. The hope of home supporters is that Erik ten Hag’s tough approach will change them. But Brighton have been beating United for a long time and, in truth, could have won more comfortably, especially if Lisandro Martinez had been penalized for what seemed like an obvious box intrusion against Danny Welbeck. All that United’s familiar late rush has accomplished is to close the gap to 2-1. A new dawn? Same old United.

Even Avram Glazer appeared, buoyed by the prospect of a fresh start, sitting in the director’s box with the stare and absent smile that characterize the very rich, pretending to understand the events before them. To his left, Sir Alex Ferguson glared down with the barely contained frustration that had been his usual demeanor in the nine years since he retired.

An injured Anthony Martial arrived minutes ahead of Glazer to shine and punch, while the row ahead of Gareth Southgate looked derisive as he watched one of his England leaders, Harry Maguire, act unusually as a right centre-back. yelling in desperation as the entire structure vanished. His two England strikers, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, succumbed to a near-forgotten Welbeck who continued to hit passes from the sky with a dexterity that suggested his boots were made from Niall Quinn’s chest.

Early in the second half, Marcus Rashford allowed a simple pass to roll under his foot and complete the throw-in. It was such a day all around. He is a shell of the player he was, ravaged by self-doubt so deeply that a late offside flag in one counter-attack seemed almost brutal with the potential to spoil the finish.

All the talk before the start of the game came down to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the bench, and Christian Eriksen started with a false nine. Could this be an illogical switch as productive as Ten Hag’s appointment of Dusan Tadić for a role at Ajax? It may well be, but United’s front line was so underutilized that it was very hard to tell. Eriksen’s only real contribution was being dropped casually by the impressive Moises Caicedo ahead of the second goal.

Marcus Rashford is still sorely lacking in confidence. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

It was this feeling of insecurity, the feeling of being torn apart almost in slow motion, that was so amazing. Ten Hag’s Night of the Long Kitchen Knives, culling the team’s personal chefs in an attempt to improve nutrition and refocus on the club may have made his players better, but their pressure was no better than in the worst days of the past. season.

In which chaos was introduced by Ronaldo – a mixture of whoops and whoops – in the eighth minute of the second half. Many of the club’s shortcomings were exacerbated by his signing last August, but in the absence of anything else, he remains probably the most likely source of a goal. Which of course is part of the problem. Bringing him on was like Ten Hag admitting that all else had failed. When Plan A fails, drop a high-scoring scorer who doesn’t really fit and hope for the best. This at least had the advantage of moving Eriksen much deeper where he was much more comfortable, but Brighton were still pretty unflappable even after he conceded after a Robert Sanchez shot in the corner.

There are reports that Marko Arnautovic was signed as a short-term cover, still hoping to find Benjamin Sesko and Frenkie de Jong, but now it seems it’s not just about staff. In football, kits can change very quickly, but what arguably hurt the most on Sunday was how familiar it was. Ten Hag, Ralph Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, José Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes… a change of pilot doesn’t really matter when a tanker is heading inexorably in the wrong direction. Mikel Arteta is expected to be gearing up for Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford next month, having his team practice to a soundtrack of grim mumbling and uncomplaining derision.

There are no easy solutions. It’s not about ketchup or chips, it’s not about pressure or conditioning, it’s not about coach or captain, attack or defense. It is about a club that has gone completely astray, a panicked management clinging to solutions without understanding how they can be applied. Where will United go? It’s hard to say, but ideally they shouldn’t start with their first home defeat against Brighton.