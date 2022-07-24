Manchester United’s Dalot: players need to ‘hear what we don’t want’

Diogo Dalot acknowledged that Manchester United players need to be prepared to “hear what we don’t want” from new manager Erik ten Hag.

The defender started United’s three wins and a draw on a two-week summer tour of Thailand and Australia. Ten Hag was unhappy after his team missed out on a 2-0 draw against Aston Villa at half-time in a friendly in Perth on Saturday when Calum Chambers equalized in stoppage time with David de Gea and the goalkeeper’s defense off.

Ten Hag subsequently revealed that he told the players that this kind of attention loss was “unacceptable” and the Dutchman had previously been outspoken with the team. Dalot believes it is necessary if United are to bounce back from last season’s disastrous campaign, which ended in sixth place, 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

“It’s discipline,” said the Portuguese international. “We have to be ready for this, be ready to hear what we may not want to hear – everything is done for the good of the team, and this is the most important thing.

“I feel like we’re starting from scratch: new manager, new squad, new energy, new players are coming in and we’re looking forward to playing with them too. We need to build a team, a staff, a club, all together and move forward.”

The 23-year-old was asked about Ten Hag’s criticism of the team after the draw against Villa. “We should have come into the second half a little more cheerfully,” he said.

“Obviously we were winning 2-0, but we need to keep the pace, keep the ball, we don’t want to miss as many counterattacks as we did. But there is much to learn for the future. We will definitely analyze the game and learn lessons.

“We need to be active, not just full-backs. [as he is] – each. Read the game, be always in good shape. Mentally, we need to be in touch all the time, and hopefully we can add a little more and go into the season.

Dalot appears to have ousted Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the coach’s number one right-back. “I feel like a Manchester United player but obviously I work every single day to play,” he said. “I want to be ready for the coach, for the club – every time he needs me, I will be there. I also have to show my qualities. That’s why I came here to show this club that I can play a lot of games for them. This is what I want.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to train under Ten Hag due to family issues as the striker wants to leave the club. Dalot, who did not speak to him during the tour, said: “I think Cristiano is important to us. We know that he is going through some family issues, we hope that everything is fine, and that’s the way it is.”