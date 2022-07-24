type here...
Manchester United want to clarify Ronaldo's position
SportsFOOTBALL

Manchester United want to clarify Ronaldo’s position

This week, Manchester United will ask Cristiano Ronaldo to clarify when he can start training with Erik ten Hag’s team, as the new manager has little time to integrate the striker into his plans to start a new campaign.

Two weeks before Brighton’s visit to Old Trafford on 7 August for the opening of the season, the 37-year-old, who wants to leave the club, has yet to work under Ten Hag. Family problems prevented Ronaldo from starting training ahead of United’s two-week summer tour of Thailand and Australia, causing him to miss the trip.

Ten Hag is keen to involve Ronaldo in his plans as soon as possible. However, Monday is the day off after the team took a 20-hour flight home via Bangkok just after the tour’s final match – a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Perth – the manager has little time to prepare the striker for the season. .

United are flying to Oslo to face Atlético Madrid on Saturday before Ten Hag play their first home match on Sunday and their last pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

United have respect for Ronaldo’s need to be at home, and the manager said on Friday that he still hasn’t spoken to the Portuguese while away. But now Ronaldo will be asked when he can start training. Even if it was supposed to take place on Tuesday, Ten Hag suggested that he might not be able to play Ronaldo against Brighton due to his lack of preparation.

In missing out on all of United’s pre-season, Ronaldo is four weeks behind those who returned to training for the first time late last month. After Brighton, United will travel to Brentford next weekend before hosting Liverpool on 23 August.

