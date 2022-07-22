Manchester United Ten Hag: Maguire must play well to slow down negativity

Erik ten Hag believes Harry Maguire can ‘slow down’ the negativity that the Manchester United captain can attract by playing at a high level.

Maguire was booed at the start of Tuesday’s victory over Crystal Palace in Melbourne, as well as by England fans during March’s victory over Côte d’Ivoire.

The United manager was asked about each of these incidents. “Maguire, we heard, but you see, if you perform, it slows down,” Ten Hag said of the jeers during the Palace victory. “I think he, the team, is impressed with the way we played. I don’t think it is [thing] see if I understand it. It’s about how we can change that. So it’s the team and Harry himself speaking. This is what we are working on; that’s the only focus.”

United beat Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Palace 3-1 on a two-week trip to Bangkok and Australia that ends with Saturday’s game here against Aston Villa. Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford started two friendlies, scoring seven of United’s 11 goals for two.

But Ten Hag stated it was vital to sign another striker due to the lack of options on his team – the inexperienced Anthony Elanga is his only other striker.

“This is vital if you want to be successful – the season is very long,” he said. “But we still have time to fill this [in the market]”.

Ten Hag is a fan of Anthony from Ajax, so he can switch to a winger. He was asked if there is any concern that Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from training this summer due to family issues will affect the 37-year-old’s readiness for the new season.

“Of course,” he said. “But relatively, maybe that’s not the right word. I focus on the players who are there; they are doing well, they are in good shape. I prefer to focus on it and develop it. I can’t wait for him to come. Then we’ll integrate it.”

Ten Hag admitted that another shortcoming was the absence from the tour of Christian Eriksen, who joined, and Lisandro Martínez, who would sign after receiving his visa.

“That’s definitely an advantage we could have,” he said. “But we are not in that situation, then you have to deal with this situation – you have to develop the team with the players that you have. This is what we do. [When] Back in Manchester, they will be joined by Eriksen, Martinez. I think they can integrate into the team pretty quickly.”

Ten Hag will decide next week which or both of them will travel to Oslo for Saturday’s friendly against Atlético Madrid.