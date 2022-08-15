Manchester United Ten Hag forced players to train on the day off after defeat

Erik ten Hag canceled the Manchester United player holiday on Sunday, sending the team to Carrington to continue working on his ideas ahead of the next game against Liverpool.

The Dutchman acted after United’s upset 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday after losing to Brighton on the first day. All of Brentford’s goals came in the first half and United were left bottom of the table after two games as a result.

Ten Hag looked shell-shocked for the first 45 minutes at Brentford Community Stadium and although the game improved in the second half, he wanted to get back to work without wasting time.

Ten Hag was especially annoyed by the feeling that the Brentford players wanted to win more than their United counterparts. He also felt that his tactics were not implemented during the game.

“Brentford was more hungry. We conceded goals due to individual errors,” Ten Hag said after the game. “You can’t have a tactical plan but then throw it in the trash.

“They are good players and should be held accountable on the pitch as a team and as individuals, and we haven’t done that. I asked them to play with faith and take responsibility for their performance, but they didn’t.”

United supporters are expected to continue their protests against the Glazers ahead of the Liverpool game a week later on Monday.

The club remain looking to sign in this transfer window, including Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. United are expected to resume talks with the French midfielder’s mother Veronica this week to settle the final details of a deal that is expected to be worth around £15m.